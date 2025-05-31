Tobago Police efforts to destroy cannabis takes internet by storm

Police officials stated they burned the fields during a pre-dawn operation in Belle Garden, conducted with officers from the Special Investigation Unit.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Tobago police burned approximately 300 cannabis plants in the Tobago division which was estimated around $5,25,000 in cost on Friday, 30th May 2025. This was announced by the police through a media release, and since then the incident has been getting a lot of attention on social media as users are going crazy over the incident.

According to reports, the police officials said that they burned the fields in a pre-dawn operation in Belle Garden in the morning along with the officers from the Special Investigation Unit. The officials said that they made their way to the forests in the Belle River Road, where they discovered an extensive field of the Cannabis plants spread over half a quarter acre plot.

The officers said that they also discovered a makeshift camp and a drying rack at the site. The team was led by PC Antoine who was coordinated along with ASP Sharon Williams, Inspector Bacchus and Sergeant Gordon-Harris, Mc Millan and Cpl Broomes.

The incident immediately sparked debates over the internet as social media users came out raising several concerns where some stated that the authorities should have sold the same to get some profit and benefit the country.

A user named Jerome Moorley wrote on Facebook, “We should be selling this and earning foreign exchange. Then everybody wins. Jamaica is doing it. What about us.”

Another user named Slimdred Figaro said, “Imagine how stupid is this ? People drinking tea eating cookie and the fully dunce trying to tell the sun leave the sky, we will buy pictures of it from cold countries.”

Jaggers Ramnarine another user said that the site may have been used as a tourist attraction rather than burning it down, “Allyuh good yes., Allyuh kudda use dis plantation azz ah tooris attraction. Allyuh eh know hommuch peepl smoking de herbs, buh nevah see de tree. Allyuh tek way wuk from de tour guides an dem, dats wy ah say allyuh good yes.”

“We should be building an industry around cannabis production to gain forex. Just so, half a million dollars up in smoke! I understand that the current UNC Government is looking into the possible medicinal side of the industry,” wrote another user on Facebook.