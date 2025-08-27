Tropical Wave expected to bring heavy and periodic rainfall to Trinidad

The Trinidad and Tobago Weather Centre has issued a weather report, revealing that a disturbance is currently forming in the Caribbean Sea.

Trinidad and Tobago: An nearing tropical wave is predicted to bring heavy to periodic rainfall and thunderstorms across Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean. It is moving closer to the Caribbean Sea this week and an advisory has been issued for the country.

Trinidad and Tobago Weather Centre shared the weather report and said that the disturbance is forming at the Caribbean Sea. There are also chances of a widely scattered activity in the area where the prediction for mainly light to modern brief showers is made by the met department.

The isolated brief thunderstorm is also expected to move onshore across parts of Tobago as well as southeastern and eastern Trinidad. On Wednesday night, there are also chances that the activity could bring inclement conditions of the weather in Tobago and then it would move towards eastern Trinidad.

If the conditions are worsened and amid the intense showers or isolated thunderstorms, there will be a chance of the gusty winds and heavy rainfall. It is also expected to lead to street or flash flooding in areas that are prone to such conditions.

In addition to that, there are also chances of the persistent high temperatures and humidity as the rain chances are also very high. As per the updates, the high temperature would remain at 37 and the lower will remain at 27 and the chances of the rain will be declined into the weekend.

It is also predicted that the formation of the tropical storm for the next few weeks will be minimal and it will be active in September. DTN weather also mentioned that the tropical disturbance named Invest 99L has also become more disorganized as it is now completely an open tropical wave in the Caribbean.

Tropical waves are also expected to exit the area later on Thursday and a high pressure system would also gradually regain dominance across the region.