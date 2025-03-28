Trinidad and Tobago: Joanne Estick's body fed to pigs, head found in cooler

Estick was last seen alive on 12th March, walking on the roads of Sennon Village in broad daylight at around 12:30 PM, before she went missing.

Trinidad and Tobago: Reports have emerged that the body of 60-year-old Joanne Estick, whose head was chopped off and found in cooler was fed to pigs at a farm in Penal. Estick’s severed head was found inside a cooler in a drain, at Sennon Village #3, Siparia on 13th March 2025.

The next day, upon investigation, her head was found inside a cooler at around 1:15 PM by the Southwestern Division Police officials.

The officers stated that they were reported about a bag covered with flies along the roadside in a plastic cooler, in which they found Estick’s head. An autopsy was also performed on her head confirming that it was chopped off. Since then, the authorities have been working to find out the remaining body and arrest the suspect.

Male suspect apprehended in the case

However, it was on Thursday when it was revealed that her remaining body was fed to pigs. Authorities have since apprehended a male suspect from Siparia, who is in custody as investigations are going to charge him with the murder.

Reports emerged that the suspect in the case was a drug pusher, and police also raided his home following the gruesome discovery. He is under arrest but had to be laid against the law to face charges for his crime.

Locals pay tribute to Joanne Estick

Since her death, villagers and community members have been lighting up candles at her home and where her head was found to pay their respects. Locals and Estick’s relatives described her as a decent lady while refuting the claims that she was a street dweller. “Although she used drugs, she was cool,” a resident said. A relative also emphasized that it is time for her funeral and for her to rest in peace. While the date and location have not yet been decided, they stated that the funeral will take place without her body, allowing her to rest in peace.