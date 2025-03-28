Trinidad and Tobago: Joanne Estick's body fed to pigs, head found in cooler

Estick was last seen alive on 12th March, walking on the roads of Sennon Village in broad daylight at around 12:30 PM, before she went missing.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-03-28 08:00:43

Trinidad and Tobago News

Trinidad and Tobago: Reports have emerged that the body of 60-year-old Joanne Estick, whose head was chopped off and found in cooler was fed to pigs at a farm in Penal. Estick’s severed head was found inside a cooler in a drain, at Sennon Village #3, Siparia on 13th March 2025. 

Estick was last seen alive on 12th March, walking on the roads of Sennon Village in broad daylight at around 12:30 PM, before she went missing. The next day, upon investigation, her head was found inside a cooler at around 1:15 PM by the Southwestern Division Police officials.  

The officers stated that they were reported about a bag covered with flies along the roadside in a plastic cooler, in which they found Estick’s head. An autopsy was also performed on her head confirming that it was chopped off. Since then, the authorities have been working to find out the remaining body and arrest the suspect.  

Male suspect apprehended in the case  

However, it was on Thursday when it was revealed that her remaining body was fed to pigs. Authorities have since apprehended a male suspect from Siparia, who is in custody as investigations are going to charge him with the murder.  

Reports emerged that the suspect in the case was a drug pusher, and police also raided his home following the gruesome discovery. He is under arrest but had to be laid against the law to face charges for his crime.  

Locals pay tribute to Joanne Estick   

Since her death, villagers and community members have been lighting up candles at her home and where her head was found to pay their respects. Locals and Estick’s relatives described her as a decent lady while refuting the claims that she was a street dweller. “Although she used drugs, she was cool,” a resident said.  A relative also emphasized that it is time for her funeral and for her to rest in peace. While the date and location have not yet been decided, they stated that the funeral will take place without her body, allowing her to rest in peace. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Bog Walk police probing murder of 32-year-old man. Image Credit: Lawwallet
Trinidad and Tobago

Homicide unit investigated murder of 29-year-old man in Carenage

2025-03-28 08:00:43

20-year-old man booked for kidnapping in Saint Joseph. Image Credit: ABC4 Utah
Trinidad and Tobago

20-year-old man booked for kidnapping in Saint Joseph

2025-03-28 08:00:43

Annotto Bay man injured in shooting during home invasion. Image Credit: Times of India
Trinidad and Tobago

Fatal shooting of Cocorite affected 12, 4 deaths reported

2025-03-28 08:00:43

Diesel prices up in Jamaica by $10.15 per litre, Kerosene costs less
News

Diesel prices up in Jamaica by $10.15 per litre, Kerosene costs less

2025-03-28 08:00:43

Caribbean Airlines expands routes to Puerto Rico, launches three times weekly flights
News

Caribbean Airlines expands routes to Puerto Rico, launches three times we...

2025-03-28 08:00:43

Dominica

PM Skerrit stresses electoral reform as key to strengthening Dominica’s d...

2025-03-28 08:00:43

World

Sydney Sweeney’s new photos shakes internet, gives befitting replies to t...

2025-03-28 08:00:43

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis to launch eTA system for visa-free countries, aims to...

2025-03-28 08:00:43