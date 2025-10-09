Tropical Storm Jerry to strengthen into Hurricane this weekend

Tropical Storm Jerry is set to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves across the Gulf Coast, with winds of 65 mph and a tropical storm watch in effect for the northern Leeward Islands.

Caribbean: Tropical Storm Jerry is strengthening to become hurricane this weekend as it is moving across the Gulf Coast with winds of around 65 mph. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the northern Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles, with Jerry expected to pass close by to the northeast later Thursday.

Tropical Storm Jerry is holding its own and is on a track that will bring it near the Northern Leeward Islands. The harsh conditions are possible late Thursday into Friday as the sustained winds are 65 mph and the central pressure will be 999 mb. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, St Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat.

Jerry is moving to west-northwest (WNW) and is expected to continue this motion through Thursday. A turn to the northwest and then northward is expected by Thursday night into Friday and Saturday. The center of Jerry is expected to pass near or to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands late Thursday and Thursday night.

Gradual strengthening is forecast over the next few days. Jerry could become a hurricane late this week or this weekend. ​Residents in the areas under a Tropical Storm Watch that should complete their preparations quickly. Interests elsewhere in the northern Leeward Islands and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands should continue to closely monitor the progress of Jerry.

In addition to that, St. Kitts and Nevis is now under a tropical storm watch as the country is predicting heavy rains and thunderstorms. They are experiencing strong winds and thunderstorms, affecting the area with inclement weather conditions.

The storm is still expected to turn north & become a hurricane this weekend, but stay 1000 miles east of the North Carolina coast. Jerry is different from the coastal low that will impact our coast this weekend.

Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to pass well north of Barbados tomorrow, but Barbadians are still experiencing some shower activity as the system moves through the region.