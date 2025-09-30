Belize: American Tourist Daryl McCray found dead after Jet Ski Incident at Secret Beach

The sudden death has left locals and visitors in shock, raising fresh concerns about tourist safety during water sports at one of Belize’s most popular beach destinations. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the incident.

Belize: The local authorities are investigating the death of an American tourist, who passed away during a recreational jet ski trip near Secret Beach, North Ambergris Caye. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Daryl La Mont McCray, a construction worker from Washington, United States.

According to the official police report, McCray was spending the afternoon with his two friends on Friday when the incident took place. At around 2:30 pm, the 58-year old and his friends were riding rented jet skis near the beach. At a certain point, he went missing from the group.

His friends later saw him floating in the water face up, still wearing his life jacket. They got him out of the water with the help of people watching the scene unfold nearby. One of them immediately started performing CPR on McCray until medical help arrived.

He was rushed to the San Pedro Polyclinic by the emergency response units. Doctors kept trying to save him the moment he was admitted to the hospital, but despite their efforts, McCray was pronounced dead at 5:11 pm.

The Secret Beach Bar and Grill’s management released a statement on social media. They expressed regret over the tragedy and said that their thoughts are with the deceased’s family and affected loved ones during the tough times. The post added that the establishment will continue to cooperate with the authorities as they look into the details of the incident.

“We are deeply saddened to share that a visitor to our island experienced a medical emergency today while reportedly riding a rented jet ski. Despite immediate efforts to provide emergency care, the individual unfortunately passed away. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones during this difficult time. We will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities as they review this tragic incident,” read the statement.

Police have confirmed that no signs of injury or foul play were found during the preliminary investigation. They further added that McCray was in Belize with his wife for a friend’s wedding. Witnesses came forth and gave their statements, while officials are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of the death.