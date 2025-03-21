Opposition wants chaos, not reform, to serve political ambitions: PM Skerrit

PM Roosevelt Skerrit stated that while emotions were high, they stemmed from misinformation and deliberate agitation, and the government would never dismiss them.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit criticized opposition for creating chaos in Dominica during parliament sitting for electoral reforms on Wednesday. He said that the nations fight for electoral reform, not against, stressing that people don’t protest against fairness and transparency, hence this was always the opposition’s plan.

In a statement, PM Roosevelt Skerrit said that the emotions were high, and the government will never dismiss those emotions, but these emotions stemmed from misinformation and deliberate agitation.

Criticizing opposition, PM Skerrit held them responsible for chaos and added, “They do not want reform; they want chaos, believing it would serve their political ambitions. This is not new. They have done it before—2017 stands as a clear example.”

According to PM Skerrit, the opposition has deliberately caused panic as this was never about the bills themselves, this was about creating a spectacle, an illusion of unrest to manufacture doubt in the minds of the people.

Orchestrated attempt to create disorder: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

He asked the regional and international community that they must understand that this is not an issue of legitimate parliamentary dissent but rather an orchestrated attempt to create disorder.

“The regional and international community must be made aware that this is not a case of a government pushing through reforms against resistance in Parliament,” said the prime minister.

Talking about the election boycott decision of UWP, PM Roosevelt Skerrit added that the critical point often overlooked is that the UWP chose not to contest the last general elections. He said, “They deliberately removed themselves from the democratic process and are now trying to impose their will on the country from the outside.”

He also talked about the opposition’s absence from parliament and said that this was their own doing and yet they seek to dictate national affairs without a constitutional mandate. PM Roosevelt Skerrit mentioned that these people who were protesting are not the parliamentary opposition but a group of activists who hold no constitutional authority in this matter.

PM Dr Skerrit said, “The members of the opposition represented in the House supported the Registration of Electors Bill when it came to a vote. The opposition members in Parliament fully participated in the process and exercised their role in debating and voting on the legislation.”

Electoral Reforms Debated, Voted on: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

He assured the public that the reforms were debated, voted on, and passed through due legislative process with the participation and approval of all opposition members, including the Deputy Political Leader of the United Workers Party who is a Senator.

PM Skerrit referred to the action as an attempt to undermine the true democratic process and said that the video circulating online may seem shocking representing a very small group. He said, “The vast majority of Dominicans understand why these reforms are necessary.”

Electoral Reform is about stronger democracy: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

He said that they as a government will continue to walk with the people, hand in hand, ensuring that electoral reform is fully understood. “Electoral reform is not something to fear; it is about fairness, transparency, and a stronger democracy. Like all legislation, if amendments are needed in the future, they will be made—that is how democracy work.”

PM Skerrit asked Dominicans to avoid meeting negative energy as the best way to combat lies is with truth.