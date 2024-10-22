Ambassador Cup 40+ Football Tournament launched in St Kitts and Nevis for men over 40

St Kitts and Nevis: The highly anticipated Ambassador Cup 40+ Football Tournament has officially been launched in St Kitts and Nevis with the staging of the matches between the teams. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew was invited to the opening ceremony and spoke some words of encouragement for the players and the sports sector.

The tournament was organized by Ambassadors Leon Natta-Nelson and Kenneth Douglas and they thanked the sponsors for the initiative which will aim to promote the sports sector and the healthy lifestyle.

Deputy Prime Minister- Dr Geoffrey Hanley was also present in the opening ceremony and stated that the tournament will assist the younger generation of St Kitts and Nevis. He added, "To our men: have fun and continue to engage in wholesome, positive activities that are critical for nation-building."

The tournament is designed for men who are over 40 and will serve as the platform to engage in competitive yet recreational football. The initiative is also aimed at fostering a positive environment and community building so that peace and harmony can be promoted. The tournament is also appreciated for its positive impact on the community.

The opening of the tournament was hosted at the national stadium and promoted healthy conversations between different communities across St Kitts and Nevis. The tournament will also enhance the economy in the sports sector and invite the people who want to excel in different sports during their teenage years.

The Ambassador Cup will honour the men over 40 for their exceptional performances during the tournament as the participants and spectators will be given a chance to explore new opportunities in the sports.

St Kitts and Nevis Football Association will contribute and invest in the tournament for the betterment of society and help escape society from criminal activities. It will be seen as a positive initiative for enhancing community engagement and creating a healthy environment among men over 40.

