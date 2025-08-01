Guyana LGBTQ+ Community receives support from 5 parties fuelling public debate

The political leaders said during the meeting that they aim to end laws that enforce discrimination related to sexual orientation.

Guyana: Five of the six parties contesting the 2025 General elections in Guyana have publicly pledged to provide support to repeal the long-standing colonial laws that criminalized same sex intimacy advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ+. This was said during a town hall meeting held at the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination on Tuesday.

The political leaders said during the meeting that they aim to end laws that enforce discrimination related to sexual orientation. Among the five parties present were The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), the Alliance for Change (AFC), A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), and Forward Guyana Movement.

All of the parties together showed their shared interest in reviewing the sections 351 and 353 of the criminal law offences that criminalizes same sex intimacy between consenting adults.

Vice President Jagdeo draws a line

The General secretary of PPP/C and current Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo confirmed that his party is committed to end discrimination but not ready to legalise same sex marriage.

“We will support legislation to prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation,” he said. “But we will not support same-sex marriage, and SASOD [Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination] understands our position on that.”

He added that while the party is working to expand their access to healthcare, education and public services without discrimination, redefining marriage is not in their agenda.

On the other hand, Forward Guyana's Dorwain Bess called for “an end to all laws that criminalize adult choices,” while AFC’s Beverly Alert stated that legal frameworks must reflect the reality of modern Guyana. “We’re not living in 1890. These laws are outdated and discriminatory,” she said.

WIN’s Odessa Primus added that workplace protections, marriage recognition, and healthcare access for LGBTQIA+ citizens “must be guaranteed within the next legislative cycle.”

Public Reaction

The news of widespread political support for repealing Guyana’s colonial era anti-LGBTQ+ laws has drawn mixed reactions from citizens, with some applauding the shift, while others voicing concerns with moral implications.

Totaram Bhuwan, a local, said that people should have the right to choose and how they want to live their lives but later explained what he sees as a problem in this new legislature.

“People have a right to choose how they want to live their life. After all, its their life and I dont have a problem with that. What I have a problem with is when they will want to start grooming and brainwashing the children in schools to accept their lifestyles. The HFLE curriculum in schools promote this to an extent because some of the Peace Core Volenteers giving students the idea that its all about how you feel. Its not! Its all about your gender ( there are only 2: MALE and FEMALE),” he said.

Seon Ashby stated, “That law is good and don't need to change..A man was made for a women not another man or vice or versa ...That would be lawlessness to the max.”

“I support these political parties in their human rights decision because it is also a family problem. Several teenage boys have committed suicide and I have not seen any investigation or explanation. Were they too feminine or a little feminine and were bullied by others? Accepting the LGBT community would be a first step in treating everyone equally,” said Jay Joseph.