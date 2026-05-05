Antigua and Barbuda announces Culinary Month 2026 Calendar

Antigua and Barbuda has unveiled the full calendar for Culinary Month 2026, featuring Restaurant Week, FAB Fest, chef collaborations, and local food experiences throughout May.

Antigua and Barbuda has announced its Culinary Month 2026, running from 1st to 31st May. The month-long celebration will transform the islands into the Caribbean’s culinary capital, offering signature dining experiences, local food events, chef collaborations and interactive festivals for residents and visitors alike.

The month will start with a Restaurant Week which is scheduled to take place from 3rd May till 17th May. This event invites diners to discover Antigua and Barbuda’s culinary scene through a two weeks of prix-fixe menus at over 50 participating restaurants. The week has been designed to make exploration accessible and exciting with prix fixe lunch and dinner menus for $25, $50 and $75.

The next event is named Eat Like a Local which will be a month long event. In this event the people will discover Antigua and Barbuda’s local food spots along with family run cookshops and hidden neighbourhood gems. This event will help in promoting local food.

Caribbean Food Forum is scheduled for 21st May which is a half day regional symposium. The food forum will include chefs, culinary professionals, policymakers and food innovators. The people can explore the future of Caribbean gastronomy, sustainability and culinary tourism.

A food and beverage festival named Fabfest will be held on 23rd May, 2026 which will feature chef demonstrations, local vendor markets, art installations, live music and festival energy. Attendees will experience the best of food, art and beverages in Antigua and Barbuda’s signature one day culinary celebration.

Curated Chef Events are scheduled from 22nd May to 30th May which will feature celebrated chefs of Caribbean heritage who will collaborate with local chefs and restaurants to create exclusive menus. There will be limited seat dining experiences available for people. Some of the chefs like Tristan Epps-Long, Paul Carmichael, Nina Compton, Andi Oliver and others will be among the celebrated chefs.

Culinary Month Schedule

May 3-17

– Restaurant Week ( Prix-fixe menus and 50+ restaurants)

May 10

– Farmers Only (Farm themed foodie day party)

May 20

– Mama Lolly’s Supper Club Pop-Up

May 21

– Caribbean Food Forum (Hybrid industry conference)

– Health and wellness retreats

May 22

– Chef Collab Dinner

May 23

– FAB Fest

May 24

– Puerto Rican inspired Beach BBQ (Chef Angel Barreto with DJ and live entertainment)

May 26

– Korean inspired tasting dinner (Chef Angel Barreto)

May 27

– Chef Collab Dinner (Chefs Paul Carmichael, Tristen Epps, Claude Lewis)

May 29

– Collab Dinner (Caribbean Women Chefs featuring Brigette Joseph, Maurine Bowers, Nina Compton, Suzanne Bar)

May 30

– Final Beach Party and Cookout (Chef Devan Rajkumar, Executive Chef Amalin Raj and Guest pastry chefs)