Everything you need to know before AC/DC tickets drop: Ultimate Guide

The announcement of the tour by the band has left their fans stunned and excited to witness the band live in the US. The tickets for the tour named “Power Up” are all set to go live within a few hours, and here is what you need to know before the tickets go live.

The legendary tour in the North America will begin on 10th April 2024 and will go till 28th May 2025. During this tour, the band will visit several parts of the US including Ohio, Illinois, Florida, California and more.

Complete Schedule of AC/DC North American Concert Tour

10/04/2025 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

- Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium 14/04/2025 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium

- Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium 18/04/2025 - Pasadena, CA - Rose Bowl

- Pasadena, CA - Rose Bowl 22/04/2025 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

- Vancouver, BC - BC Place 26/04/2025 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

- Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium 30/04/2025 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

- Detroit, MI - Ford Field 04/05/2025 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

- Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium 08/05/2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium

- Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium 12/05/2025 - Landover, MD - Northwest Stadium

- Landover, MD - Northwest Stadium 16/05/2025 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

- Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium 20/05/2025 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

- Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium 24/05/2025 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

- Chicago, IL - Soldier Field 28/05/2025 - Cleveland, OH - Huntington Bank Field

All you need to know as AC/DC tickets go live

The tickets for the AC/DC concert can be booked from Ticketmaster, and the band has also shared a link for the tickets of specific locations on their website.

The tickets are expected to sell out quickly as soon as they go live as users on social media are all geared up for this approaching event.

While the tickets will sell off fast, fans should follow all necessary practices to avoid any difficulty in buying tickets.

Users should sign in and create their ticket master account prior to the launch of the tickets, check out their payment info or manage that bank servers are all in. The seats should be chosen earlier to prevent any sort of confusion during booking.

The locations such as Detroit, Miami, Las Vegas and Chicago, are most likely to sell up quick due to large fan base of the AC/DC fans in these regions.

While the tickets are expected to sell out fast in these regions, fans aiming to attend concert there should pace up and immediately fill out the ticket booking details.

According to the limitations set by TicketMaster, fans will not be able to buy more than 4 tickets. So in order to buy multiple tickets, one should sign in from different IDs to buy the tickets in the first go as they go live.

Line up of singers at the event

The AC/DC concert during the tour will feature all the members of the band, including Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd, Stevie Young, Cliff Williams, Chris Slade, George Young, and Colin Burgess.

While all the members are expected to be seen during the concert till now, the line up could change as the final dates approaches.

The band which has a special place in the hearts of 90s kids aims to bring an unforgettable experience to all the attendees. The Band will perform on their chartbusters, including Thunderstock, Power Up, Back in Black, Highway to Hell and more.

This once in a lifetime event as stated by social media users will provide them an opportunity to refresh their memories.