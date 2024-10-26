Sunrise Airways launches new flights connecting inter-Caribbean destinations

The airline has announced routes connecting to Grenada from Antigua through several other Caribbean destinations.

26th of October 2024

Sunrise Airways has announced several new flights connecting inter-Caribbean destinations among each other, leading to a more comfortable and memorable experience for the travellers. 

The airline has announced routes connecting to Grenada from Antigua through several other Caribbean destinations. Sunrise Airways also announced routes connecting to St Vincent and Grenadines from across other islands of the Caribbean.

SUNRISE AIRWAYS LAUNCHES INTRA-CARIBBEAN FLIGHT CONNECTING GREANDA TO ANTIGUA

The airline has launched a new intra-Caribbean service that will start operating on Sunday, 27th October 2024. The Flight will operate three times a week from Antigua to Grenada, providing comfort and convenience to the passengers. 

The flight through its route will connect destinations including Antigua, Saint Lucia, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis to Grenada, ultimately making travel easier for travels among Caribbean destinations.

The airline earlier serviced the island of Grenada through separate flights connecting different destinations. These destinations included Antigua, St Kitts, Saint Lucia, and Dominica, and operates between the destinations four times a week 

1.       Antigua to Grenada: starting at $139.00 one-way 4 flights a week

2.       St. Kitts to Grenada: starting at $139.00 one-way 4 flights a week

3.       Saint Lucia to Grenada: starting at $149.00 one-way 4 flights a week

4.       Dominica to Grenada: starting at $139.00 one-way 4 flights a week

SUNRISE AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE FLIGHTS TO SAINT VINCENT AND GRENADINES

The airline has also announced flights connecting St Vincent and Grenadines to different destinations. These flights will operate four times a week; however, the one connecting the island of St Kitts will operate just two times a week. 

1.       St. Vincent & the Grenadines to/from Antigua 4 flights a week

2.       St. Vincent & the Grenadines to/from Dominica 4 flights a week

3.       St Kitts to St. Vincent & the Grenadines 2 flights a week

4.       St. Vincent & the Grenadines to/from Saint Lucia 4 flights a week

The new routes announced by the airlines are set to improve their connection to other Caribbean islands. This will help the airline establish itself as a more convenient and cherished airline among its competitors. 


Disclaimer: The update on the Sunrise Airways launches new flights connecting inter-Caribbean destinations is purely written by Associates Times.

Amara Campbell

