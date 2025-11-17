Trinidad: Couple shot dead in early morning home invasion 

A couple was shot dead today early morning alongside a home in Penal Rock Road. The alleged shooting took place before daybreak after a gunmen stormed the couple’s house.

The dead couple is identified as Rafeak Vialva and his wife Babita Vialva. Police officials who responded to the crime site and performed the initial investigation said that the couple were inside the house with a relative when the intruders entered and opened up a fire.

Babita was declared dead at the scene, while Rafeak was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injury's midway. The police officials revealed that they intercepted a vehicle as well which they believe to have been used by the killers.

While the investigations are underway, exact details and reason for this alleged shooting remains unknown.

Rafeak notably was a timber jack operator an used a machine to haul logs from forested areas. Her wife who was originally from Biche was a housewife and occasionally assisted him in the field.

Both the couple were involved in the purchase and transport of raw wood to sawmills for cutting of planks. While no clear reason of their assassination is ruled out yet, it is believed that the couple may have been killed over a dispute within their business or their customers.

Residents from the penal rock community claimed that the couple lived very peacefully and were never a trouble to anyone in the community.

"They never used to trouble anyone of us, they lived peacefully and happily enjoyed their life,” a resident told Associates Times.

Another resident from the same community said, "Babita always used to help her husband in felids. They both looked so happy together. It is disturbing to learn that they have been killed by an intruder, this is really heart wrenching. Rest in Peace”