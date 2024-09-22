Dominica’s agriculture sector thrives as farmers celebrate major harvest success

Farmer Steve Lecointe, was seen picking melons from his field, which he then loaded onto his truck to send them for commercial sale. Lecointe is a farmer from the west region and has also been honoured as the Farmer of the Year 2023.

Dominica: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy of Dominica recently shared pictures of a farmer carrying loads of melon for commercial sale. This shows the significant improvement made in Dominica's agriculture sector after the agricultural symposium organized by the authorities.

Farmer Steve Lecointe, was seen picking melons from his field, which he then loaded onto his truck to send them for commercial sale. Lecointe is a farmer from the west region and has also been honoured as the Farmer of the Year 2023.

The farmer has been notably engaged in active farming for a while and has been supporting Dominica’s food industry with its pure and organic supplies. Apart from Melons, Lecointe also cultivates several other fruits, vegetables, and short-term crops on a commercial scale in light of the market demands.

The Ministry of Agriculture, while sharing the pictures extended congratulations to the farmer for his huge, organic, and nutrition-rich harvest.

However, this update became crucial to advocate the coming youth and fellow farmers and to motivate them to implement sustainable agricultural practices. This will help drive the nation’s economy, while also creating several job opportunities for the young.

As the agriculture sector of the island nation is vining through several ups and downs, it becomes crucial for experienced farmers to come ahead and teach the coming generation for better agricultural goals.

In light of this, the government of Dominica also led an Agricultural Symposium was set to teach the young generation with all the traditional agricultural practices. The meet was also attended by many experienced farmers and the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit.

During his address at the event, PM Roosevelt Skerrit called out to the youth that agriculture is the key to better employment. He also emphasized that the federation can not only rely on importing food and hence it is crucial to grow our own.

This agricultural symposium however seems to be successful and netizens are also addressing the harvest by Lecointe as crucial in driving the nation’s economy and boosting the agricultural sector.

One of the users named Ron Francois said in her comment, “Farmers are the backbone of every community. Without Farmers, we will be malnourished or starve to death. Respect to all the Farmers.”

Another user named Collin Robinson stated, “I hope we are keeping records on production volumes and making it available to the statistics department.”

“This is amazing, Steve and the many others have really shown that agriculture is still a growing sector and a profitable sector,” said Reggie Thomas on Facebook.