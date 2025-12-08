Annual Roseau Christmas Village set to officially open in Dominica 

Roseau, Dominica: The Roseau Christmas Village is all set to officially open in Dominica on December 19, 2025 in Lindo Park, Goodwill. The village will be opened with themed nights and full entertainment across the country, offering proper Christmas vibes to the citizens along with gifts and food.

The Christmas Village will feature a young bosses market, shopping experience, showcase of local products, food court, kids zone and much more. In addition to that, Melissa Skerrit shared the glimpses of the Christmas village where the citizens will experience different events such as movie nights, karaoke, concerts, toys, gifts and much more.

She invited patrons to join the season of magic, love and joy as they will be meeting with Santa and his elves in the party. The official opening will be held on Friday December 19, 2025 and the Magic Christmas Kids Party will be held on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

On Sunday, December 21, 2025, the day will be known for the Netflix and Munch Gospel Concert. On December 22, 2025, Dominica will host “Gov Band Christmas Concert and on December 23, 2025, Believe and Shine Talent Show will be held in the Christmas Village.

Holiday Karaoke/Shopping Day will be held on December 24, 2025 in the Christmas Village and a special event will be held on December 25, 2025 for Christmas. Live Band Melodies will be held on December 26, 2025 and Holiday SIP and Paint will be held on December 27, 2025.

The Netflix Munch and Gospel Concert will again be held on December 28, 2025 and Light and Believe Ceremony will be held on December 29, 2025. Jazz in the Village will be held on December 30, 2025 and New Year’s Eve Ring into 2026 will be held on December 31, 2025. The Christmas Village will end on January 1, 2025 with the final day of Happy New Year.