WARNING: Internet scams on rise in Grenada, Authorities issues alert

Grenada authorities have issued a warning about the rise in internet scams, advising citizens to stay vigilant and providing tips for protection.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-04-03 19:12:40

Warning about internet scams

Grenada: The authorities have issued a statement warning citizens to remain vigilant to the ongoing rise in internet crimes, which has been targeting several public and private offices. As outlined by the authorities, the scammers have been using different methods such as AI tools to sophisticate tactics to exploit victims online.  

While urging the citizens to stay cautious and aware of the scams, the authorities issued a complete list of how scammers are trying to scam the people. They outlined that scammers have been exploiting citizens through fraudulent emails and messages, which seem to be sent via trusted organizations.  

Another major scam activity includes grants and financial support scam, where scammers ask for a processing fee, to provide ‘free money’ in turn. Online shopping scams, including fake websites, ads and Investment and job offers scams.  

While emphasizing on the types of scams, the authorities also provided tips to the residents to protect themselves from such scams.  

Tips to protect yourself from online scams  

  1. Always stay cautious of the source of emails, messages, calls or any other point of contact. Ensure that the calls or messages you are receiving from an authentic source by contacting them directly through official channels. 
  2. Avoid clicking on anonymous links or downloading any attachment from the messages received from unknown sources and always verify before proceeding. 
  3. Always stay away from sharing sensitive information including passwords or social security numbers to anyone online.  
  4. Use and remember strong passwords and try to have a unique password for every account to secure every account separately.  
  5. Regularly update your devices as well to protect them from viruses and all sorts of vulnerabilities.  

The authorities have further urged the residents to report any incident they came across internet scam and raise awareness among fellow Grenadians. The citizens should contact the Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) of the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology.  

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Bahamas: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Bahamas as TS Debby forms
News

Bahamas: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Bahamas as TS Debby fo...

2025-04-03 19:12:40

Aircraft crashed at Turks and Caicos
News

Aircraft crashed into water at Turks and Caicos, 2 rescued

2025-04-03 19:12:40

Fuel in Saint Lucia
News

Saint Lucia: Price of LPG Cooking Gas lowered by 13%

2025-04-03 19:12:40

La Horquetta shooting accused granted bail for $200,000.
Trinidad and Tobago

La Horquetta shooting accused granted bail for $200,000

2025-04-03 19:12:40

Jamaican Nickecoy Bramwell breaks Usain Bolt’s 400m 22 yr old CARIFTA record
News

Jamaican Nickecoy Bramwell breaks Usain Bolt’s 400m 22-yr-old CARIFTA rec...

2025-04-03 19:12:40

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis excels at FIRST Global Robotics Championship, ranks 1s...

2025-04-03 19:12:40

Grenada

Lindon Victor to skip 2025 World Indoor Championships

2025-04-03 19:12:40

Barbados

Rihanna brings Fenty Beauty to Jamaica with exclusive launch in April

2025-04-03 19:12:40