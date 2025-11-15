St Kitts and Nevis win eight medals at 33rd OECS Swimming Championships

Minister of Sports Samal Duggins, along with officials from the St. Kitts and Nevis Aquatics Federation (SKNAF), led the welcoming ceremony.

St Kitts and Nevis won two gold, three silver and three bronze medals at the 33rd edition of OECS Swimming Championship. The players of the team received a heroic welcome from the government officials and the sports ministry at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport for their performance.

Edith Denne of St Kitts and Nevis won two medals that included one gold medal in 100m freestyle and one silver in 100m individual medley. Teadrian Tross won four medals including one gold in 50m breaststroke, two silver in 100m and 200m freestyle and one bronze in 100m individual medley.

A third athlete named Skyla Connor won the bronze in 400m freestyle and Jennifer Harding-Marlin won bronze in 100m backstroke. Team St Kitts and Nevis were welcomed by Minister of Sports Samal Duggins who appreciated their performances as they made the country proud.

He led officials of the St. Kitts and Nevis Aquatics Federation (SKNAF) at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport to greet the team on their return from St. Vincent and the Grenadines where the events were held at the Shrewbury Aquatic Centre.

Samal Duggins added that the event has remained great for these athletes as they won medals and represented St Kitts and Nevis at the global stage. In the November 7th to 9th events, Grenada regained the championship from reigning title holder Antigua and Barbuda.

He noted, “Yesterday, I had the pleasure of welcoming home our incredible swimmers following their outstanding performance at the 33rd OECS Swimming Championships in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.”

Team Grenada amassed 84 medals while accumulating a total of 1,263.50 points over second place St. Lucia with 1,239 points, followed by Antigua & Barbuda 1,117, St. Kitts & Nevis 160, Dominica 72 and Anguilla 8 points.

He lauded their teamwork, consistency and belief, noting that their dedication, discipline and determination have made the country proud.