Simon Mustard presents Credentials, meets acting PM to strengthen UK–Dominica ties 

Earlier that same day, His excellency, Simon Mustard, provided his letter of credence to her excellency Sylvanie Burton, the president of commonwealth of Dominica, marking the start of his tenure as the high commissioner to the Eastern Caribbean. The meeting between the two focused on strengthening cooperation and discussing mutual areas of interest for further developments.

The two discussed several areas ranging from climate resilience and regional security to economic growth and educational support. Both the government leaders shared their views to strengthen these ties even more and to deliver positive outcomes for their citizens.

The meeting also reflected as an effort by the Dominican government to engage meaningfully with international partners and to ensure that the nature isle remains at priority and at the forefront of diplomatic exchanges. This also comes as Dominica and the UK have notably reported a significant increase in bilateral trades.

According to the official factsheet, by the Department for Business and Trade of UK, the estimate trade in goods and services between the two nations was £81 million in the four quarters to the end of Q1 2025. This reflects an increase of58.8% million in current prices from the four quarters by the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, Prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit is currently in Italy where he went to have a meeting with Pope Leo XIV, in order to strengthen ties with Italy and the catholic community. This trip along with his wife was stated as a ‘Blessing’ by the Prime Minister as he emphasized that it was also important for Dominica as it solidified the nation’s international dominance.

During the meeting the Prime Minister discussed the church’s contribution over the years to Dominica in social assistance and education and on shared concerns over the socio-political challenges.