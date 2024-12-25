Tragic Loss: Olympian Sophie Hediger dies in avalanche in Arosa

The Swiss Ski Federation announced the snowboarder’s death on Christmas eve, a day after her passing.

The 26-year-old snowboarding champion, Sophie Hediger died after she was caught by an avalanche in Arosa, Switzerland.

The Swiss Ski Federation announced the snowboarder’s death on Christmas Eve, a day after her passing. The authorities stated that they are stunned by Hedigar’s death.

“The tragic death of Sophie Hedigar has casted a dark shadow over Christmas holidays,” they added.

Hedigar, who was one of the most cherished names in the snowboarding in Switzerland was dating Dario Wuthrich, a Swiss ice hockey player.

Following the sudden death of Sophie, the Hockey Club Ambri Piotta, for which Dario played also extended their condolences to the player through a post on X.

“The Hockey Club Ambri Piotta joins grief of defenseman Dario Wüthrich, for the tragic death of his partner Sophie. To Sophie’s family and Dario, condolences and a hug from the whole white and blue family.” the post read.

Social media users also extended their condolences to the family and friends of Sophie Hedigar. Ishita Gupta, a Facebook user wrote, “This is an incredibly tragic loss. Sophie Hediger was a talented athlete who represented her country with pride, and her untimely passing in such heartbreaking circumstances was devastating. My thoughts are with her family, friends, and the entire snowboarding community during this difficult time.”

Another user named Ana Chen, while extending her condolences said, “Such a heartbreaking tragedy, especially at such a young age. It’s a stark reminder of how dangerous nature can be. Sending my condolences to her loved ones.”

While many were extending their condolences to the family and remembering Hedigar, a Facebook user, Dessy Dimova claimed that Sophie died because she disregarded the rules.

“What is tragic is that she died because she disregarded the rules, apparently rules do not apply to celebrities - the area was closed for avalanche danger, yet she chose to disregard that and get on a closed run,” she wrote.

Caroline Cuaia Cassa to the user’s reply wrote, “Dessy Dimova what a strange reaction to a devastating tragedy at Christmas! The most important rule is to love your neighbor. Hope Santa brings you a large sack of compassion to drown your insensitivity & judgmental reaction.”

Another user to Dessy Dimova’s comment replied that there is always a time for everything so she should be compassionate, “There's a time and a place for everything, Dessy, but now is not the time for victim-blaming. Choose to be kind and compassionate.”

Hedigar has notably won many medals including a silver at the Lillehammer 2016 winter youth Olympic games. She also made a FIS World Cup Breakthrough in the last season and secured first place on the podium.