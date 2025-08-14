Dr Gabrielle Henry wins Miss Universe Jamaica 2025

Troy Ann Anderson was named first runner-up, while Matea Smith, who also won Best Evening Wear, placed second runner-up.

Jamaica: Dr Gabrielle Henry won the title of “Miss Universe Jamaica” on Saturday (August 9, 2025) at the AC Hotel Kingston. An ophthalmologist and advocate for the visually impaired, Henry impressed the judges and won the Best Personality and Media Challenge awards.



The first runner-up was given to Troy Ann Anderson and the second runner-up turned out to be Matea Smith who also won Best Evening Wear. With the victory, Henry will represent Jamaica at the 74th Miss Universe pageant which is scheduled to be held in Thailand on November 21, 2025.



Dr Gabrielle Henry is the founder of the “See Me Foundation” and provides educational and economic opportunities for persons who are blind or have reduced vision. With her journey, she brought beauty, intellect and grace to the stage and turned out to be a true embodiment of the modern Jamaican woman.

She speaks volumes with her title of “Doctor” and shed light on her commitment to education, service and personal excellence. Her journey is also considered an inspiration for other women who are seeking to showcase their talents on bigger stages of the Miss Universe.

She has also showcased her deep-rooted pride in representing the vibrant culture with a proper display of the culture and spirit of Jamaica on the global stage. She will now compete at Miss Universe 2025 and showcase the combination of elegance, intelligence, and compassion.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness also extended congratulations to Gabrielle Henry for winning the title. He also extended best wishes to her for getting a chance to represent Jamaica at a global stage of Miss Universe.

Talking about her achievement, Henry secured several crowns over the period of her journey. She won the title of Best Personality, the Altruism Award, and the title of Interview Challenge Winner, marking her talent, warmth, selflessness and other qualities.

PM Holness wished her every success as she represents Jamaica with pride on the world stage.