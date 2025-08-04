American Kehlani and Jamaican Masicka join massive artist lineup of Dominica WCMF 2025

Roseau, Dominica: The final two artistes American singer Kehlani and Jamaica’s Masicka have joined the massive lineup of 45 performers for Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival 2025. Slated to be held from October 25 to 27, 2025, the event will be held for three nights of pulsating rhythms at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.



Jamaica’s Masicka is one of dancehall’s most consistent hitmakers who will now entertain the audience at the Creole Music Festival in Dominica. On the other hand, America’s renowned Kehlani, who is the R&B voice of the generation, will also set the stage for the audience in October.



The 2025 World Creole Music Festival will showcase music talent of the locals and boost the tourism sector of Dominica. It will offer opportunities to locals to put their local businesses within the audience at Windsor Park.



The event will highlight local talent through music, dance, food, art, and cultural displays. It will also help in creating an immersive daytime experience for both residents and visitors. Musical styles such as Cadence-lypso, Zouk, Konpa, Bouyon, Soukous, and Zydeco. It will offer a rich soundscape that reflects the diversity of the Creole world.



The 2025 Creole Festival will embody cultural unity, pride, and celebration, enhaancing the expression of Dominica’s heritage. The event will also bring global attention to Creole music and culture, showcasing a vibrant mix of rhythms and traditions from across the Creole-speaking world.



Besides these two final artistes, the lineup will feature the performance of renowned Vybz Kartel of Jamaica who will also set the stage on fire. Antigua’s vintage and most celebrated Burning Flames will also perform on the festival.



Other artistes in the lineup included: Gilles, Halibut, Midnight Groovers, Nu Look, Romain Virgo, Oswald, Steel Pulse, Triple Kay International, Gordon Henderson, Asa Bantan, Ebony Empress, DJ MJ, First Serenade, Ophelia, Quan, Rohie, Shelly & Signal Band, Tiwa Savage, Extasy Band and Michele Henderson.