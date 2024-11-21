‘The Rebel’ series shot in Dominica wraps up

The movie has been shot in some of the most phenomenal destinations of Dominica, capturing the island’s beauty and showcasing its alluring charm.

Dominica: The shoot of the new series, Rebel has wrapped up in Dominica. This series is a work of Dominican Creative Jade Leatham who is a renowned author and filmmaker. The series will co-star renowned actor Isaac Ramirez.

The movie has been shot in some of the most phenomenal destinations of Dominica, capturing the island’s beauty and showcasing its alluring charm.

The locations at which the movie was shot includes Hatton Gardon, Sea Cliff Cottages, Fort Shirley, Pagua Bay, the Indian river, and many more. The stunning visuals in the series are the work of renowned film editor Norris Francios and photographer Marica Honychurch.

However, the final edit and post-production of the series is currently underway and the release date is yet to be announced. This has also sparked excitement among Dominicans to experience their nature isle on big screens.

WHAT IS EXPECTED IN THE SERIES ‘THE REBEL’?

According to the sources, the storyline of the movie will showcase resistance and freedom. The director has focused on highlighting Dominica, as an island way more than just a mere tourist destination.

‘The Rebel’ series shot in Dominica The stunning visuals shared by the authorities, intensifies the excitement for the movie among locals. The glimpses hint that the story could be a mix of drama and romance including a thrilling lineup of breakup, reunion, and lifelong friendships.

WHO IS JADE LEATHAM?

Jade Leatham is an American born Dominica raised, award winning author, musician and filmmaker. She is the one who has created and implemented the idea of this new series named as 'The Rebel'. The artist thanked the authorities and the Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles-Pemberton on her social media.

She shared her interest in Fiction and novel writing, and has recently won the Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival Elizabeth Nunez Award for her short story, “Jungle Siren.”

DOMINICA’S FILM INDUSTRY

Notably, Dominica which is also known as the nature isle of Caribbean turns out to be a perfect destination to be featured in movies focusing on peace and tranquility.

The island’s naturally incredible landscapes have been a great choice for film producers since a while as many movies including Pirates of the Caribbean have been shot on the exotic locations of Dominica.

The island offers a quiet setting offering freshness and harmony to filmmakers making the shoot easier and vibrant. The freshwater lakes, lush rainforests, swampy and muddy locations with distinct flora and fauna adds onto other advantages to shoot at the paradise.

Moreover, shooting in Dominica is film-makers first choice due to easy licensing, smooth visa approvals and special import permits which are provided to the filmmakers.