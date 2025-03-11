Michelle Obama’s podcast with brother Craig garners both praise and criticism

The former First Lady of the US announced her new podcast on social media, emphasizing its importance amid the challenging times the world is facing.

Michelle Obama, wife of former US President Barack Obama, announced an all-new podcast session with brother Craig, receiving immense appreciation and criticism as well. The former first lady of the US made the announcement through her social media where she emphasized that this podcast was much needed, considering the complicated times they are going through during this time.

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now. We’re living through some really complicated and confusing times and on top of that, folks are trying to juggle family life, work dynamics, relationships, aging parents, and more,” Michelle Obama wrote in her social media post.

She further shed light on why she chose to shoot this podcast with her brother as she mentioned that her brother Craig, is one of the people she turns to whenever she has anything on her mind. She then added that Craig always has the insights, the wisdom, and the humor to get her through anything.

Michelle Obama highlighted the podcast session and stated that, “we’ll share our perspectives about some of your questions. And we won’t be doing it alone. We’ll be joined by special guests, friends, and experts along the way. I am going to be honest. We don’t have all the answers. But there will be a lot of opinions. A lot of learning. And plenty of laughs. Because we all need some moments of light right now.”

Netizens react to Michelle Obama’s latest Podcast

However, following the announcement of the podcast session, netizens have been actively expressing their views through the internet, where some highlighted the podcast as a good initiative, while others mentioned it as another scripted session.

A user named Liz Lombardo on Facebook stated, “Dear God, now the Obamas are trying to get into the podcast game. I hope our young people see through these pandering people!”

Kyle Thames wrote, “Hopefully they donate any profits made to a nice American charity, God knows they already stole enough taxpayer money.”

On the other hand, some users mentioned it as a much-needed project, “Thank you for this podcast. Much needed. Miss you and President Obama so much. Your books and public appearances always leave me feeling better during these times that are just so challenging to navigate mentally, emotionally.”

“First of all, we NEED your wisdom and humor right now, so thank you! I'm my husband's sole care giver and while he's fairly independent, he still needs me to help him. He's diabetic and I'm worried with the price cap on insulin and other life-saving drugs lifted, we won't be able to afford our medications, even with insurance. That, with the ever-increasing cost of food, have me terrified,” stated Cheryl Selig Cooley.