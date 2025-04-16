‘I will vote for change’ former AG John Jeremie claims as he publicly endorses UNC

In a surprising move, he called for change and urged the public to rally support for the UNC on April 28.

Trinidad and Tobago: John Jeremie, who was once a strong defender of People’s National Movement in the Parliament has stunned the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, by publicly endorsing the party’s main rival, the United National Congress. Jeremie made this shocking statement at the United National Congress’ campaign in Penal and claimed that he is going to vote for the UNC in the upcoming general elections

While making the surprising announcement, he called for a change and urged the audience to ask their friends and relatives to vote for UNC as well.

'Give yourself and your children a chance to change our future,” Jeremie stated.

John Jeremie criticizes PNM at UNC’s campaign

The former member of PNM also shed light on the disappointing performance of PNM, as he extended his support towards UNC.

Through the start of his address, he acknowledged that he would be the last person anyone would have expected on UNC’s stage. While shedding light on PNM’s tenure in office, he said that the party brought racism and urged citizen to stop race talking and race voting.

The Former Attorney General, who has also served as a senator shared a clear view of current situation in Trinidad and Tobago through his words. He cited that T&T is under a severe crisis, crime is rising, and the country has spent almost every reserve in the country.

“I urge you to take a good, hard look at the state of our country today. I ask you to look honestly at what is going on. To say that this country is in crisis is an understatement. The criminal element is threatening to overwhelm us all. That is not my conclusion, it is the conclusion of the present government, which declared that a state of emergency existed in this country several months ago,” Jeremie stated.

He also added that economy is in state of beyond crisis as he claimed that the nation has spent almost all of its resource in the last decade and the country is now beyond crisis. Through his address, he publicly announced that the logical answer for voting someone who brought the nation towards a decline, would be a “NO” and urged everyone to vote vigilantly.

UNC leader Kamla Persad extends a warm and emotional welcome

In response to Jeremie’s endorsement and participation in UNC, the leader of the party, Kamla Persad Bissessar said that the party welcomes Jeremie with open arms. She also stated that Jeremie’s words made her teary eyed and emotional.

The leader of opposition said that she had to bow her head due to John’s heartfelt words and described them as of significant importance and meaningful to her. Kamla Persad notably, also gave a standing ovation to Jeremie as he concluded his address.