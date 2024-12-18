CT scan machine installed at St Kitts and Nevis' JNF General Hospital

He announced in a social media post that more than $2 million was invested for the machine.

Days after St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew spoke about the plan to install a state-of-the-art CT (computed tomography) scanner at the island-nation’s Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital, the machine was put in place on Tuesday, December 17. The prime minister, who was at the facility the same day, said he was excited about the development which would benefit the people of the federation.

He announced in a social media post that more than $2 million was invested for the machine.

In another post with pictures of workers installing the scanner, PM Drew said, “The state-of-the-art 128-slice CT scan with injector is being installed at JNF General Hospital.

On Tuesday, the St Kitts and Nevis’s Ministry of Health announced the transportation and installation of the CT scan unit on social media.

“The new state-of-the-art 128-Slice CT Unit is being transported to its new home in the Radiology Department (of the JNF General Hospital). This advanced technology will enhance diagnostic capabilities, improving patient care and health outcomes in St. Kitts and Nevis,” it said.

The ministry also informed that the hospital would have a brief interruption of electricity between 2 pm and 3 pm on Tuesday to facilitate the upgrade and that every precaution had been taken to ensure the safety of the patients.

Last week, Drew said during a visit to the hospital where an MRI facility is also being set up that the CT scanner had reached the island and will be put into operation in a few weeks. He said the machine would be one of only four in the Caribbean region and contribute to improving St Kitts and Nevis’s diagnostic capabilities.

Accompanied by officials from the health ministry and public works department, the prime minister proudly said that his country was taking a monumental step in improving the quality of healthcare for its citizens by offering CT scan and MRI services.

Through the new facilities, the Labour government of the island-nation is aiming to enhance the healthcare infrastructure beyond just diagnostic imaging. Drew, who is also the minister of health and a doctor, said the CT scan and MRI facilities form a part of the bigger mission to modernize the entire healthcare infrastructure and align it with the Sustainable Island State Agenda.

The agenda is a comprehensive framework which aims to guide St Kitts and Nevis towards a sustainable future by 2040 and ensure that it plays a leading role in health innovation, with a healthcare service that meets international standards and is universally accessible.

The PM said besides the critical investments, the government was working hard to improve healthcare facilities, including radiology, across the island and urged all citizens to continue supporting the various efforts towards the betterment.

“These upgrades are for all of us. We ask for your continued patience and support as we work to transform healthcare delivery in St. Kitts and Nevis, making it a model for the Caribbean,” he said.

Dr Drew was applauded by people on Facebook who thanked him for the new installation and said he was working tirelessly for the betterment of the nation. “Money well spent on the health of the nation's people, kudos Mr PM, job well done,” said one user.

“Promise made Promise kept God bless you,” said another.

In December 2022, the Radiology Department at the Alexandra Hospital in Nevis received a multislice CT scan machine and the installation of the healthcare machine was termed as a historic moment for the island’s healthcare.

The JNF General Hospital, named after former St Kitts and Nevis politician Joseph Nathaniel France, has been in operation since 1968. It has more than 160 beds and offers several medical services. Prime Minister Drew had started his medical career as a general practitioner at the same hospital.