Trinidad and Tobago: State of Emergency ends after 105 days, Crime still at peak

While the ruling PNM government announced that the SOE was planned to curb the escalating violence across Trinidad and Tobago, citizens state that it had little to no impact on their lives or in reducing crime.

The State of Emergency in Trinidad and Tobago officially ended on 13th April 2025, after 105 days in action. As the country emerges from months of heightened security measures, netizens are expressing their concerns about the long-term impact of the SOE on the lives of people and more importantly crime and public safety.

While the ruling PNM government announced that the SOE was planned to curb the escalating violence across Trinidad and Tobago, citizens state that it had little to no impact on their lives or in reducing crime.

The State of Emergency was launched under the PNM government on 30th December 2024, due to heightened crime and aggressively increasing murder rate throughout the nation. The then Prime Minister Keith Rowley stated that this measure is taken to limit the rising crime which has risen to alarming levels.

The now Prime Minister Stuart Young, during the announcement of the State of Emergency also emphasized on its importance while shedding light on one of the recent incidents which pushed the government to act. PM Stuart Young made his remarks in response to a gang war which claimed 6 lives and said that this could even intensify in the coming days and hence the government is prioritizing citizens safety.

While the government announced the SOE for public welfare and safety, citizens expressed that it didn’t help them in any way and share their outrage on social media. They state that the detainees are now walking free, while emphasizing that the detention centers have released a wave of prisoners as the curtains for the SOE closed.

Some of these centers include Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in Santa Rosa Arima. As per reports, approximately 36 detainees are expected to be release from detention centers after they were held without any charge during the SOE. They are expected to be released in batches throughout the day from the ECRC, the Women’s prison, and the Maximum-Security Prison.

On the other hand, several other detainees are expected to face serious charges for their offences. Police officials on Saturday took custody of 11 detainees which included nine men and two women, after their preventive detention orders were revoked. The group is expected to face serious charges including offences related to gang activity, conspiracy to commit murder, and crimes.

Upon the end of the SOE several chambers of the commerce across the country also cited their frustration over the current crime situation and released their statements. The President of the Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce, Angle Jairam said that the SOE failed to address the core issues of the criminal activity and the contributing factors. She called the SOE a short relief as she stated that people are still losing lives to gun violence, and people are still scared to live peacefully across the nation.

Baldath Maharaj, the President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce expressed similar concerns as he stated the perception of safety across Trinidad and Tobago has not improved.

“The reality is that the public continues to live in fear that lingering sense of insecurity continues to impact the way businesses operate, from shortened opening hours to added private security expenses,” said Maharaj.

Several other presidents of different chambers expressed similar concerns and highlighted that safety and security across Trinidad has not improved.

Apart from this local are also expressing their concerns on social media, where they express their rage towards the authorities.

A user named Giselle Lewis called the SOE as a waste of time and wrote, “All this is just waste of time another PNM political gimmick is taxpayers' money have to pay when they sue this white-collar crime party PNM.”

Another user Vishnu master wrote, “Of course our lazy incompetent police are incapable of building a case against these gangsters and criminals, so they will walk free and create more mayhem.”

“A failed process that had no results and now Hinds is nowhere to be seen, and Stuart wants to start a new chapter,” wrote Andres Barro on Facebook.

As citizens across Trinidad and Tobago voice for serious solutions, their frustration through their opinions. Netizens demand new measures for continued security of the citizens. As the 2025 general elections approach, citizens cite their hope for a change and a reduction in crime after the elections after a change and start of a new parliamentary session.

As the State of Emergency ended, this is to be noted that the Roger Alexander, the MP for Tunapuna from UNC and also the former superintendent of the Trinidad and Tobago police force released a video message where he urged the citizens to strengthen their communications with the police and staying vigilant.