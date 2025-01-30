American Airlines plane collides with US Army Helicopter midair, splits in two; several died

19 bodies have been rescued out of water so far, while the investigations continue.

An American Airlines passenger plane carrying 64 passengers collided midair with a helicopter leading to a deadly crash that split the commercial plane into two. The aircraft crashed around the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and reports state that the commercial aircraft is now submerged seven feet under the water.

According to sources, 19 bodies have been rescued out of water so far, while the investigations continue. The passenger plane was an American Airlines Flight 5342, which carried 64 individuals in total including crew, and passengers. On the other hand, the helicopter was a US army black hawk aircraft carrying 3 people.

The officials stated that the American Airlines plane was flying at a height of 400 feet with a speed of approximately 140 miles per hour when the incident took place.

Soon after the incident, the Washington Fire Department reported to the site, where several fireboats were sent into the river to conduct the necessary rescue operations. The chilling video of the incident is going viral on social media, which shows the two aircraft leading to a horrific collision.

A second video of the mid-air collision, taken from Reagan Washington Airport outside DC. Clear that the US Army Black Hawk flew right into the American Airlines passenger jet’s landing path. Terribly tragic. 19 bodies recovered from the Potomac river, search on for more. pic.twitter.com/yRTRQoN28j — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 30, 2025

Reagon Airport halted its operations after the incident, as they responded to the emergency incident. The airport authorities also conducted a media briefing on the incident, at Terminal 1 at around 12:30 am, to provide the details of the incident.

“Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, emergency personnel at Reagan National Airport initiated their response to a crash between a passenger aircraft, identified by the FAA as American Eagle flight 5342, and a Sikorsky helicopter. Mutual aid from neighboring agencies were called to assist, and takeoffs and landings at the airport were halted for the remainder of the evening. We will continue to post information as it becomes available,” the airport authorities wrote in another statement.

President Donald Trump extended his prayers to those who got affected from the plane crash at Reagan airport. He made a statement on his X account, however also released a statement from The White House outlining the impact of the incident.

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at the Reagon National Airport. May God Bless their souls, thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as soon as they arise,” the official statement from The White House read.

Vice president of USA, JD Vance shared a statement on his X account, where he extended his condolences to those who died or injured from the plane crash. He assured everyone that the situation is being assessed properly to get to all the minute details of the incident.

Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 30, 2025

The CEO of the American Airlines Robert Isom, while emphasizing on the incident stated that the company is fully cooperating for the investigations with the National Transportation Safety Board.

"We are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board in their investigation and will continue to provide all the information we can,” he stated.

Absolutely speechless. I selected this apartment so I could watch the planes take off and land every night; never imagined I’d look out the window to see this.



Praying for the folks onboard American Airlines Flight 5342. I’m so sorry I can’t string together a better sentence. pic.twitter.com/EBd6w2TB7r — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) January 30, 2025