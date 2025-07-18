Trinidad and Tobago Declares State of Emergency Amid Major Security Threat

The threat is being described as immediate and severe, which prompted the commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro to formally recommend emergency measures to the government.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has declared a State of Emergency following confirmation of a major and coordinated national security threat emerging within the country’s prison system.

According to a media release issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), intelligence authorities were able to discover a structured criminal network involving incarcerated individuals with external actors. This network of individuals has allegedly been involved in organising attacks which involved targeting senior public officials, members of the judiciary and key national institutions.

The threat is being described as immediate and severe, which prompted the commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro to formally recommend emergency measures to the government. These include empowering law enforcement agencies with expanded authority to contain and neutralize the threat.

The TTPS has also reported that imprisoned individuals have been using cell phones smuggled to their prisons to help in co-ordinating attacks with criminal groups outside. These communications, which are often encrypted have eased the planning of activities such as kidnapping, armed home invasions and extortions.

Nationwide Response Unit Mobilized

A high-level threat response group has also been established across Trinidad and Tobago which involves multiple law enforcements arms. This group has already begun targeting operations across the twin island to tackle the rising crime initiated by these groups and remove key figures involved.

The TTPS has also confirmed that law enforcement units are conducting both overt and covert operations. The emergency measures were laid following a late-night briefing held on July 17th, to the Prime Minister and Attorney General. The TTPS has also emphasized that the action i intended to safeguard the national stability and security of the citizens and key public figures.

In its statement, the TTPS has urged citizens to remain calm, cooperate with the authorities and report suspicious activity.

Second State of Emergency in Six Months

Previously, Trinidad under the leadership of People’s National Movement announced a state of emergency in January this year, which was ended in April 2025 just before the elections were scheduled to take place. The state of emergency was laid to curb rising crime across the country, however no significant change was observed.