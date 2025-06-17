Tropical Storm Erick Forms in Pacific, Expected to Become a Hurricane

The Tropical Storm has been strenghthening rapidly and is expected to become the second hurricane of the 2025 Hurricane season.

Another Tropical Storm named Erick has been formed across the Pacific basin and is expected to become the second hurricane of the 2025 hurricane season.

The system which was earlier a tropical depression Five-E strengthened rapidly into a tropical storm, the NHC Pacific reported recently. The NHC has further warned that the tropical disturbance could bring significant winds and rainfall to portions of Southern Mexico.

Tropical Storm #Erick Advisory 3: Depression Becomes Tropical Storm Erick. Expected to Become a Hurricane By Tomorrow. https://t.co/Oy8uoeRKme — NHC Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) June 17, 2025

Since it has been strengthened to a tropical storm and expected to strengthen even into a hurricane by tomorrow, the NHC has also issued a tropical storm watch in response to it. Authorities have also warned residents of potential flooding, mudslides and live threatening occurrences as the tropical disturbance hits the country.

Notably, the Pacific basin has been quite active since the start of the 2025 hurricane season, with the formation of Barbara, Cosme and Dalila over the past few days. Whereas the Atlantic basin is quite for now and is expected to remain quite for the coming days as the National Hurricane Centre reported.

