Bath Hot Springs reopens in Nevis, Premier Brantley invites locals to embrace historic healing site

During the official opening of the facility, the Premier urged the locals to take great care of this beautiful facility and avoid spilling garbage inside it.

St Kitts and Nevis: Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley announced the official opening of the Bath Hot Springs on the island over the weekend following its renovation. The property boasts natural hot water and a beautifully crafted stone looking like someone’s face with the rest of the site being covered with stones, flowers and grass.

During the official opening of the facility, the Premier urged the locals to take great care of this beautiful facility and avoid spilling garbage inside it.

Mark Brantley also expressed his gratitude to Permanent Secretary John Hanley and to the driving force behind this project including Sylvester Josiah Meade.

This infrastructure project is a major milestone for the island of Nevis as it will soon attract a number of visitors seeking to take a bath in the natural hot waters of the Caribbean.

The Bath Hot Springs is known for healing locals and tourists alike for generations and therefore the renovation is anticipated to bring more visitors than ever before. This location in Nevis is centuries old and is one of the major tourist attractions other than Pinney's Beach and other historic landmarks.

In addition to this, to avoid the site being ruined by the visitors, the officials have placed a huge board with all the rules for people to follow with the first one being ‘obey all instructions issued by the Ministry of Tourism site personnel.’

The rules for using the Bath Hot Springs in Nevis are as follows:

Use pools at your own risk

No unruly or boisterous conduct, running, pushing, or fighting, will be tolerated

Children must be supervised at all times

No loud music or amplified music is permitted except with written permission

No diving is permitted in pools

Hours of operation at Bath Hot Springs are from 6 am to 10 pm

Visitor Centre hours are from 8 am to 4 pm daily

Use of soap, body wash, shampoo, sunscreen and similar products is prohibited in pools as pools are for soaking only

No littering – use garbage bins provided

Kindly wash sand and other materials from feet before entering soaking pools

Do not remain in the pools for more than 10 to 15 minutes at the same time

Do not use pools if you have heart conditions, hypertension, diarrhoea, are prone to seizures or are pregnant

Do not exceed the maximum number of persons permitted at one time at each pool

Nudity or indecent exposure is prohibited. Please use the changing rooms provided

Polluting the water is strictly prohibited. Restrooms are provided for convenience

Glass containers are not permitted on site

Consumption of alcohol is prohibited on site, except when written permission is given by the Ministry of Tourism

Consumption of food and drinks is not allowed in the pools but only in designated areas

No smoking permitted on site

Follow all traffic and parking instructions. Park only in designated areas

Taxis and tour buses must use the main entrance unless otherwise instructed by Ministry staff. Business must be done at the Welcome Centre before entering the site

Vending is not permitted on site except by permission from the Ministry

Written permission must be requested from the Ministry to host events on site

Erection of tents, booths, other temporary or fixed structures and signs on site is prohibited except with the Ministry’s permission

Picking off flowers is not allowed

Defacing, making graffiti or any other form of vandalism is strictly prohibited at this site

Disclaimer: The update on Bath Hot Springs reopening in Nevis is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.