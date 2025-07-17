Trinidad and Tobago: Jankie Satie Karim is alive, relatives receive phone call

Family members said no ransom or demands were made during the call, but they are relieved Karim is safe despite being held captive.

Trinidad and Tobago: Jankie Satie Karim, the woman who was kidnapped in Curepe on Sunday night, is believed to be alive. The relatives of the family confirmed that they received the proof of her being alive through a brief telephone call on Tuesday 15th July.

According to the family members, no ransom or other demands were made during the call, but the family expressed their relief that Karim is safe despite being held in captivity. The family disclosed just a few details involved considering the sensitivity of the case. The update was shared by the family considering the overwhelming public concern and interest in the case.

A day after the kidnapping incident the white Toyota Hilux owned by Karim and was stolen was found at Sunset Drive, Arouca. The police officials believe that this was done to mislead the authorities.

“That van was left there to throw us off and have us looking at the Resistance gang for this kidnapping. But we don’t believe the gang has anything to do with it,” a police source said to Ian Alleyne Network.

Karim, who is 44 years old, was kidnapped on Sunday at around 9:50 pm when she was travelling along with his husband and their son. The incident unfolded as a blue vehicle whose details remain unknown confronted the family.

Three masked men, all armed, emerged out of the vehicle and robbed them. Karim was forced to the blue vehicle, while her husband was robbed of $500 in cash and his iPhone 14 Pro. While the two flew in the blue vehicle along with Karim, the third suspect escaped in the family’s white Toyota.

The authorities are performing the investigations in the case. While the car was located and it has been confirmed that Karim is alive, the investigation has strengthened to find her.