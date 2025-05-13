Tory Lanez in stable condition, after being stabbed 14 times in Prison

The attack left Tory Lanez with seven wounds to his back, four to his torso, two to the back of his head, and one to the left side of his face.

Tory Lanez, renowned Canadian Singer and Rapper was rushed to hospital early morning, after his fellow inmate stabbed him 14 times at the California Correctional Institute on Monday. This was confirmed by Lanez’s PR team through his social media, where they emphasized that he is now getting stabilised.

As per reports, the stabbing caused 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head and 1 to the left side of his face. The brutal attack left him with collapsed lungs to which the rapper was immediately placed on a breathing apparatus. However, his PR team has confirmed that the rapper is now breathing on his own and pulling through.

“He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support,” the team stated.

The prison authorities have not yet shed light on the incident yet but has claimed that the rapper is currently hospitalised and receiving treatment. They have announced that a probe has been launched by the Prison’s Investigative Services Unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, and the investigations continue into the case.

Why was Tory Lanez Jailed?

Lanez has been imprisoned for 10 years in a shooting incident and injuring his fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. However, he was charged and sentenced to prison in 2023. Lanez faced three charges including the possession of a firearm, assault with a firearm and negligent discharge of a gun for shooting the victim.

While he faced the charges in court, Tory Lanez pleased the authorities while stating that the victim is his close friend, and this statement was one of the most discussed and hyped up over that time, as Megan on the other hand stated that he should face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice.

Notably, the incident took place after both Tory and Megan attended a party, where an unexpected shooting occurred. Both of them immediately left the party but later got into an argument in the car. In the heated dispute, Tory started shooting at her feet when she got out of the vehicle and sustained severe injuries. Megan was later hospitalised and underwent a surgery.

Fans reaction to the incident

As soon as the information went viral on social media regarding Lanez stabbing in the prison, fans reacted with rage, and expressed their views through comments and posts.

A user named Kaylan Anthony under Lanez’ post wrote, “They really see my boy as a threat! They can’t stand him winning even behind bars! Praying he gets through.”

Another user named Stephen Andrew wrote, “This was absolutely done to silence him. Smfh. Can't believe i was even arguing with ppl about that whole situation Meg is a fxcking lying degenerate and now they tryna silence bro cuz he on his way out and probably bout to come back for everything that was took. I hope he does.”

Vasilia Tomari, another user extended her wishes for a speedy recovery of the rapper through her comment on Facebook, “Praying for your speeding healing and thank goodness god had his hands wrap around you! Please take the steps you need for your safety moving forward till you can get out of there! You shouldn’t even be in their Tory! Your fans love you! Sending Positive light and prayers.”