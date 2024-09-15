Dominica’s Marie Claire Giraud wins 2024 Intercontinental Music Awards in Jazz category

15th of September 2024

Dominica: Marie Claire Giraud has been announced as the winner of the 2024 Intercontinental Music Awards (ICMA). The annual award show which is held to applaud the global talent across a variety of genres, celebrates musical excellence from artists around the world. 

Marie Claire was born on the island of Dominica and raised in the Bronx, New York. She in context to her win stated, "To win 'Best of America Jazz for my original song CHASIN' RAINBOWS is beyond wonderful because winning means more people will hear my song which is all about positivity and never giving up on your dreams."

The nominees of the award were evaluated by ICMA judges which consists of a panel of experts from Hollywood’s music and media industry. The entries were addressed based on originality, harmony, melody, composition, and production quality. 

Marie Clarie upon her win will now receive career-enhancing awards such as scholarships to the DIY Music School’s Music Industry Online Course, personalized mentoring sessions directly with the ICMA judges, promotional support, and official award Certifications.

Marie Clarie is also a recipient of the NYC Caribbean Heritage and award for her career achievements and community services from the National Association for Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP). 

Marie Clarie apart from Jazz also sings Opera and musical theatre and is also a songwriter she has also been honoured with citations from the New York State Senate, New York City Hall, and the United Nations. 

Recently, Marie-Claire headlined a sold-out event at Maui's Jazz Maui Sunset Jazz Series and performed in Honolulu at the Hawaii Classical Music International Competition Winner's Concert. Prior to that, she made her feature film debut with $FREE99, which will be screened at several important upcoming film festivals. In 2022, she debuted off Broadway as the lead in Tennessee Williams' one-act drama "Hello From Bertha."

Performances at renowned locations such as the Barclays Centre, Madison Square Garden, New York City Hall, Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, Joe's Pub at The Public Theatre, and Small's Jazz Club in Jamaica are just a few of Marie-Claire's many career highlights. She has graced the stages of several international events, such as the Cartagena Jazz Festival and the Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival. 

