Carsim Birmingham makes it to CGT Finals, Dominica rallies behind him

Dominica’s Carsim Birmingham has made it to the finals of the Canada's Got Talent. The announcement has sent waves of excitement across the Caribbean, especially in Dominica, as thousands are rallying behind him and wishing him success for his win.

Carsim Birmingham shared a social media post in response to this achievement and showed his pride in making this achievement through unexpected hurdles. Carsim expressed his gratitude in response to towards his fans who supported him throughout his journey.

“Throughout this journey, there have been unexpected hurdles and with this news, it feels like there is finally a calm. To the people who voted for me, an incredible thank you! I aim to deliver a heartfelt performance thanking you for all your support and kind words since my audition and announcement of my participation

To my island and everyone on it- this is for you. There are still so many dreams to achieve, and I am a huge step closer!! See you in the Finale, "wrote Carsim Birmingham in his social media post.

Carsim has been performing extremely well in the competition and his audition performance was much lauded by all the judges, and he received a golden buzzer for the same. Throughout, he has been performing well, and improving with every performance, although ups and downs were there but his strong comeback made Carsim secure his spot in the finale.

When are the finals of Canada's Got Talent Scheduled?

The finals of Canada's Got Talent are all set to take place the coming Tuesday on 13th May 2025. Competing against Carsim will be Nicolina, Jambo brothers and Strongman Tulga. The winners will compete to win a $1 million prize. The audience will be able to see the finals at Citytv.

Netizens extend support to Carsim for CGT finals

Danid Dee, a user on Facebook while extending his support wrote, “Congratulations Carsim. You’ve worked hard for this moment. Keep pushing forward, keep shining hun.”

Another user named Nadia Riviere stated, “You sound like a calypsonian with that see you at the finals .. But Carsim Birmingham we are so proud of you .... Congratulations on getting one step closer all whilst staying true to yourself.”