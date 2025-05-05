Canadian Hervé Mallet sets record in Saint Lucia’s J and J Tri Peak Challenge

By completing the Tri Peak Challenge, Hervé Mallet joined the elite group of adventurers who have climbed all three peaks, earning praise from the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Canadian Hervé Mallet registered his name in the record books by completing the J and J Tri Peak Challenge. He completed the challenge in a time of 4 hours, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds, marking a significant milestone on the mountains of Saint Lucia. He climbed all Petit Piton, Mount Gimie, and Gros Piton in one relentless push, registering his name in Saint Lucia’s record-books.

By completing the challenge, Hervé Mallet has now joined the ranks of adventurers who has also climbed all three peaks. Shedding light on this milestone, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority appreciated Hervé Mallet. They also emphasised on the strength, determination and endurance of the adventurer and called his journey a historic milestone.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority extended congratulations to Hervé on completing the challenge, describing him as a true mountain legend. “This isn’t just a hike—it’s a true test of spirit, and Hervé rose to the challenge like a champion,” noted Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

What is J and J Tri Peak Challenge?

J and J Tri Peak Challenge is known as one of the toughest adventures of Saint Lucia. This challenge involves climbing the three iconic peaks of the island, including, Petit Pitons, Mount Gimie and Gros Piton in one day. The challenge includes Gros Piton (2, 618.9 ft), Mount Gimie (3,117 ft.) and Petit Piton at 2,438 ft.

Petit Piton is considered the more technical and difficult one as it requires hopes to climb certain sections and is recommended that this is the first peak to be climbed.

The J&J Three Peak Challenge is co-owned by Jason Sayers and Julian Toussaint. Together with Kamille Huggins, they also co-own the 758 Adventurers. This challenge is considered as one of the most exciting challenges that offer adventurers a chance to experience the breathtaking landscapes of Saint Lucia while pushing their physical limits.

People poured congratulatory wishes

People from across the world extended congratulations to Hervé Mallet for marking a remarkable attempt. They also expressed their desire to climb up the mountain and try J and J Tri Peak Challenge. As an individual wrote, “Looks mesmerizing, really gonna try this, looking forward to this exciting challenge.” Another noted, “Wow, it would be so much fun, really want to try such experience. It would be really fun.”