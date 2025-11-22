Minister Hilaire highlights five years of major development across Castries South

Minister Hilaire highlighted the completion of the Barre St. Joseph Community Centre and the rehabilitation of key roads across Castries South, including areas like Barre St. Joseph, Marigot and Sea View Estate.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Deputy Prime Minister Dr Ernest Hilaire outlined the key achievements that have enhanced Castries South over the period of five years. Under the theme- “Delivering for our people”, the minister added that the Saint Lucia Labour Party is proud to report on the major initiatives that have strengthened the constituency.

The first of them will be completion of the Barre St. Joseph Community Centre, while the rehabilitation of roads across Castries South has been completed. The roads across Barre St Joseph, Marigot, JJ Paradise, New Extension, Old Kentucky, Sea View Estate, La Coudoux, Capital Management, WASCO have been completed.

The construction and modernisation of the Morne Lay-by has also been done in Castries South as part of their key achievement. The cultural and communal renewal through Ciceron Pageant, Castries South Creole Celebration, Solo in Barre St Joseph and Eastern Sunday have been hosted, aiming to enhance cultural community and improve the cultural aspect of Saint Lucia.

Ernest Hilaire further outlined that they have also upgraded Ciceron Playing Field with new lighting, seating, changing rooms, new surface and outdoor gym. The Ciceron Multipurpose Court has also been resurfaced and the Faux A Chaux Court has been constructed in Saint Lucia.

Partial Scholarship and Back-to-School Program have also been launched for Castries South, supporting over 600 children each year. The annual Christmas celebrations have also been hosted with parties, hampers, vouchers and competitions. Further, footpaths and drains have also been constructed throughout the constituency.

Minister Hilaire added, “As I reflect on the journey we’ve taken together, I am filled with immense gratitude and pride. Your support, your voices and your belief in our shared vision have been the cornerstone of every step forward.”

In addition to that, Minister Ernest Hilaire announced that the plans for next five years begin with the foundations including the construction of Goodlands and Banane Playing Field. The Banane Community Centre and New Ciceron Community Centre are also on the plan to be constructed.