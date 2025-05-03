Olympian Fred Kerley charged with battery for punching ex Alaysha Johnson in face

Alaysha Johnson claims Olympian Fred Kerley punched her in the face during an unexpected encounter at a hotel, causing her nose to bleed.

Renowned American sprinter, Fred Kerley, has been arrested for punching his girlfriend Alaysha Johnson in her face. The shocking incident took place on Thursday at a hotel in Dania Beach where the athletes had an unplanned encounter.

The reports indicate Johnson visited the hotel for her appointment with a conditioning coach, where Kerley was already staying. The athlete stated that she had an unexpected encounter with Kerley, and he in his first move punched her in the face to which her nose started bleeding.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office, shed light on the incident and stated that Kerley has now been charged with ‘Battery-Touch or Strike,” under which Kerley had to pay a fine of $1000 to get himself out of the prison.

How long did Kerley and Johnson date?

Both Kerley and Johnson were in a relationship for about six months, following which they separated in October last year. Both the athletes did not share the reason behind their separation with the public and have been silent on the topic ever since.

However, after the recent incident which happened in Miami has raised alarm about the ongoing tension between the two.

All about offence under Battery-Touch or Strike

A battery-Touch or Strike charge is a criminal offence under Florida law which is announced against a person who intentionally touches or strikes another person against their will. A battery-touch or Strike charge does not need to require a severe injury to be applicable, as only a slap or punch qualifies for the same.

Charges applied under Battery-Touch or Strike

In Fred Kerley’s face, punching someone without their consent clearly falls under a ‘Strike’. Under this, first time offenders often face up to 1 year of jail, or a probation for the similar period. While some are also relieved of a $1000 fine, which happened in Kerley’s case.

However, if the offence is performed multiple times or the victim is severely injured the charge is elevated to a felony, which is a more serious charge in the United States.