Mas Domnik 2025 kickstarts today with street parades

The patrons will gather on the streets of Roseau on Carnival Monday (March 3, 2025) and celebrate the pulse of Mas Domnik and the true essence of the nature isle of the Caribbean.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-03-03 19:22:35

Mas Domnik 2025

Roseau, Dominica: Mas Domnik 2025- a Carnival Time in Dominica has kickstarted with the staging of the diverse events from J’ouvert to Pageants. The street parades and other cultural events showcased vibrant traditions and heritage of the nature island, providing the most authentic, safe, affordable and enjoyable carnival experience to the revellers in the Caribbean.

With authentic edition of the Carnival, patrons will explore the beauty of the nature isle, which is surrounded by lush rainforests, bubbling hot springs, waterfalls and over 300 rivers. The Real Mas will bring authentic experience for the revellers, aiming to foster the connections and festive presence of Dominica on global stage. 

The patrons will be provided with a chance to indulge in the rich flavours including goat water, chatrou water and fresh island fruits. It will provide refreshing taste to the patrons who will be given a chance to immerse in the cultural richness of Dominica. 

It will provide the ultimate Caribbean Carnival food guide where there will be a proper showcase of the culture presence with different and unique events. The carnival city will also feature the performance of the local artistes under the event- “Sunrise” with a regular ticket price for tier 3 EC$150 and US$55. 

The performers including Shemmy J, Wuss Ways, Claudette Peters, Reo, Major Mystic, Edday, King Kemne, DJ Taffy, Legendary DJ Cut, Trilla G, Little Boy, Quan, Ridge, Pudaz, Krys, DJ Sexer, Unstoppable DJ’s, Bouyon Icons, Clint H, Rah, Nayee, Delly, Skinny, Rohie, Triple Kay International and MFR Band. 

The two carnival events will enhance the travel experience of the patrons from across the globe. 

Anglina Byron

