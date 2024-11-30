TUI flight aborted due to cabin pressure error, Netizens express ‘Rage’

From an official report, it was revealed that the airplane notably departed from Manchester Airport early in the morning of 17th October 2023.

A TUI flight aborted midair while traveling above UK due to cabin pressure error leaving travel enthusiasts shocked, who are now expressing rage over the safety concerns of the passengers.

The plane flew over Lincolnshire in eastern England, while the cabin crew gave an ‘altitude warning’. This made a panic situation among the passengers, however authorities revealed that aircraft failed to pressurize as its bleed air systems inadvertently left off for the departure.

According to sources, it was revealed that the airline was carrying approximately 200 passengers. The flight was notably en route to Kos, Greece and it was rumoured that the passengers were exposed to hypoxia, further creating speculations for safety.

This news made headlines during that time, but the recent statements and revelations from the Cabin crew head has left worldwide travelers stunned.

A user on social media highlighted the risk of Hypoxia in the flight as he wrote, “The risk of hypoxia on this flight is very worrying! How could safety procedures fail like this? Passengers have the right to receive explanations and security guarantees. What do you think about this?”

Another user named stated the risk of Hypoxia stating, “It’s important to recognize the seriousness of reports like this. The safety of passengers should always be a top priority, and it’s concerning to hear that there was a risk of hypoxia on that flight.”

What is Hypoxia?

Hypoxia is referred to as the low levels of oxygen in the body tissues, and it causes symptoms like confusion, restlessness, blush skin, an increased heart beat, and difficulty in breathing.

The change in atmospheric pressure and the cabin pressure error in TUI flight made the conditions suitable for hypoxia to be experienced by the passenger.

If the unfamiliar conditions sustain for longer, it could even lead to death, and severe health ailments.