Suriname Farmers Protest: Paddy dumped at government office for fair prices

The farmers were outraged after receiving only US$9 (SRD 400) for a bag of paddy, which they said was severely affecting them.

Nickerie: Rice farmers in Suriname are protesting outside government offices for the low price they are receiving for their crop. During their protest, the farmers made a shocking move by dumping their harvest in front of the commissioner's office and demanding fair prices. The incident took place on the morning of 31st March 2025 and the authorities have not yet spoken or taken any decision to support them.

The farmers were outraged towards the authorities after they received around US$9 ($400 SRD) for a bag of paddy from millers and highlighted that these prices are affecting them tremendously. In response to this, they protested and demanded a fair pricing and relief measures to them.

Following this significant move, Netizens came in support of farmers highlighting that the pay they receive is bare minimal.

“These millers are over doing it with the farmers. Them paying little or nothing for the paddy and selling the rice at a high price,” said Paul Walker.

Another user named Ryan Jodhan emphasized on a broader approach of the incident as he stated, “That's fine if the government can't control the on the world market but they have controls on the revenue of fertilizer, chemical, fuel and Agriculture machinery parts they can help the farmers there which will reduce the expenses in producing their crops and this can happen in house what I'm talking about or if they have a price control body in Guyana is don't think it's functioning.”

International pricing of Paddy

Ryan outlined the global pricing of the crop and emphasized that while it can’t be controlled government should implement measures to control prices of farming related products. Notably, according to the international pricing of paddy, it was over US$700 per tonne last year and decreased by US$18 per tonne last week.

Price of Paddy in Guyana

On the other hand, Suriname’s neighbouring country, Guyana has recently signed an agreement with the millers guaranteeing that the farmers will not be paid less than $4000 GUY, which is around US$19 per bag.