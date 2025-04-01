Suriname Farmers Protest: Paddy dumped at government office for fair prices

The farmers were outraged after receiving only US$9 (SRD 400) for a bag of paddy, which they said was severely affecting them.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-04-01 12:56:59

Nickerie: Rice farmers in Suriname are protesting outside government offices for the low price they are receiving for their crop. During their protest, the farmers made a shocking move by dumping their harvest in front of the commissioner's office and demanding fair prices. The incident took place on the morning of 31st March 2025 and the authorities have not yet spoken or taken any decision to support them. 

The farmers were outraged towards the authorities after they received around US$9 ($400 SRD) for a bag of paddy from millers and highlighted that these prices are affecting them tremendously. In response to this, they protested and demanded a fair pricing and relief measures to them. 

Following this significant move, Netizens came in support of farmers highlighting that the pay they receive is bare minimal.  

“These millers are over doing it with the farmers. Them paying little or nothing for the paddy and selling the rice at a high price,” said Paul Walker.  

Another user named Ryan Jodhan emphasized on a broader approach of the incident as he stated, “That's fine if the government can't control the on the world market but they have controls on the revenue of fertilizer, chemical, fuel and Agriculture machinery parts they can help the farmers there which will reduce the expenses in producing their crops and this can happen in house what I'm talking about or if they have a price control body in Guyana is don't think it's functioning.” 

International pricing of Paddy  

Ryan outlined the global pricing of the crop and emphasized that while it can’t be controlled government should implement measures to control prices of farming related products. Notably, according to the international pricing of paddy, it was over US$700 per tonne last year and decreased by US$18 per tonne last week.  

Price of Paddy in Guyana  

On the other hand, Suriname’s neighbouring country, Guyana has recently signed an agreement with the millers guaranteeing  that the farmers will not be paid  less than $4000  GUY, which is around US$19 per bag.

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

CFU Under 14 Boy’s Challenge Series 2024: Day-3 matches
News

CFU Under 14 Boy’s Challenge Series 2024: Day-3 matches

2025-04-01 12:56:59

Chance to win two tickets to watch match between Scotland and Australia announced
News

Chance to win two tickets to watch match between Scotland and Australia a...

2025-04-01 12:56:59

Traffic advisory issued for ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 at Guyana
News

Traffic advisory issued for ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 at Guyana

2025-04-01 12:56:59

Antigua and Barbuda to host Cricket Carnival this summer season
News

Antigua and Barbuda to host Cricket Carnival this summer season

2025-04-01 12:56:59

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Exclusive: Amusement Park, Taste SKN to celebrate St Kitts and Nevis Inde...

2025-04-01 12:56:59

Trinidad and Tobago

Port of Spain: Workers stage protest over wage delays, decline in Christm...

2025-04-01 12:56:59

Jamaica

Norwegian Epic Cruise Passenger Goes Missing

2025-04-01 12:56:59

World

‘With Love’ by Meghan Markle fails to win audiences' love

2025-04-01 12:56:59