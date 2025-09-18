Thea Lafond secures silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Tokyo

Thea Lafond was left behind Cuba's Leyanis Perez Hernandez and was followed by Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela at the championship.

Thea Lafond Gadson from Dominica has created history again by securing a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship held in Japan on Thursday. .

Lafond participated in the triple jump category and scored her season's best leap of 14.89m. She was left behind Cuba's Leyanis Perez Hernandez and was followed by Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela.

Thea Lafond's victory marked another chapter in Dominica's representation at the international stage as last year the athlete earned the first ever gold medal for Dominica at the Paris Olympics. This representation at the global stage made helped the small island nation grab international attention, which Thea in one of her interviews claimed that was her dream.

Following her recent victory at the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo, she has been receiving congratulatory wishes from leaders, ministries and locals alike for representing Dominica's flag high in the skies once again on the international stage.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit shared the update of Thea's victory and extended his congratualtions to the athlete, "She jumped a season's best 14.89 meters. Congratulations to Thea"

Dominica's Ministry of Tourism while extending its wishes to Thea wrote, "This is more than a medal — it’s a testament to determination, strength, and resilience. Thea continues to carry Dominica’s flag high, showcasing the Nature Island on the world stage and proving our spirit is unstoppable!"