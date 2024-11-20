David Rudder's son awarded 2025 Rhodes Scholarship for Oxford University

Noah is currently pursuing a double major in Peace, Conflict and Justice at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Drama at the University of Toronto.

Noah Rudder, the youngest son of famous Calypso icon David Rudder has been awarded the 2025 Rhodes Scholarship to pursue his postgraduate studies at Oxford University.

Noah is currently pursuing a double major in Peace, Conflict and Justice at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Drama at the University of Toronto. With this scholarship in hand, he now hopes to pursue a Master of Public Policy and a Master of Fine Arts at Oxford University.

The son of the famous Calypso Icon stated that his interest in fine arts and public policy is what he learned from the culture he was born and raised in.

“It is what I know, the family I have been born into and culture I have come from,” Noah Rudder stated after receiving the scholarship.

The Rhodes Scholarship provides a platform to young candidates across the world to manage their studies and fulfill their dream of studying at the University of Oxford. The scholarship is one of the most prominent and oldest fellowship programs.

The Rhodes scholarship is offered to students with exceptional academic performance combined with strong character and leadership skills.

Following this tremendous achievement by his son, David Rudder shared a post on his social media, and citizens in the comment section applauded the son of the famous calypso icon.

“Congratulations son and father.. for without supportive parents, children do not believe or have the confidence that allows them to soar,” he wrote.

“Wow. I had the honour of being on the selection committee for my university and I know the quality of some of the candidates who did not get the award. So that Noah was selected is an achievement beyond comparison. Well done everyone Noah. Well done David Rudder (Bolt),” the user said.

To his reply David Rudder extended his gratitude with a heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to the user.