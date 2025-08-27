Team Barbados secures second place at CARIFTA in Trinidad

In the Triathlon event on the championship’s first day, Team Barbados won two gold medals in different categories.

Barbados: Team Barbados placed second overall at CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon and Mixed Relays which was held in Trinidad and Tobago. The athletes from the team have won six gold medals in the event as five members have participated in the games from the country.

In the event called Triathlon which was held on the first day of the championship, the team Barbados won two gold medals in different categories. In the game between 16 to 19 years of age, Luke won the gold medal, while in the age between 13 to 15, Laila won the goal for Barbados. However, in the age between 11 to 12, Zachary stood on the fourth position in the games.

On the second day of the games called Aquathlon, Luke again won the gold medal in the category of the age between 16 to 19. Laila has also won the gold medal for Barbados in the game of the age between 13 to 15 and Zachary also stood on the first position and secured gold medal in the game between 11 to 12 years of age.

Fynn, who participated in Aquathlon between 16 to 19 years of age category, secured the fifth position for Barbados. She was lauded for her performance by the citizens and other sports people in the country.

On the second, Ali, Fynn, Laila and Luke also participated and represented Barbados in the mixed relays at the CARIFTA games. They won the gold medal by securing the first position for the country. Pirates Swim Club Barbados extended greetings to the winners and lauded their hard work that has led them to win at the crucial platform.

Notably, Bermuda placed on the first position by winning the highest gold medals in the championships and Aruba stood on the third position as they won the Bronze medal by securing third highest gold medals in the championship.