Former CARIFTA athlete Janill Williams claims she has most medals in events’ history

Janill Williams shared a screenshot of a Google search showing her impressive record of 13 CARIFTA medals, 12 of which are gold.

Antigua and Barbuda: A former track and field athlete who participated in the CARIFTA games has sparked online debate through her recent post getting viral on the internet. In the post she shared, Janill Williams claimed that she holds the record for the most medals in CARIFTA games history, more than any athlete from any Caribbean Island.

Janill Williams in order to support her claims attached a screenshot of google search result which showed that Williams has won 13 medals in total in CARIFTA games out of which 12 were gold medals.

“Take a read, in the entire Caribbean region i got the most CARIFTA medals, beating any Caribbean Island. Yet still, these news people in Antigua will never call my name,” the Antiguan athlete wrote.

The post immediately garnered a lot of attention online with supporters who applauded her and her achievements.

A user named Endless Bliss Honor wrote, “You made your name... I remember when I use to go botanical garden you were up there training. me and my bro, cousins and friends just count how many times you pass the big tree.”

Another user wrote, “When I saw the posts I was like nah. I know you won many back in the day.”

Notably, Janill Williams was a renowned name in the Track and Field category of Caribbean. She was known for her commendable performances and extraordinary competitive skills. She was one of the most known names back in 1997 to 2003, during which she won several CARIFTA medals.

Although the post shared by Janille Williams shows that she won 13 medals in total, it is to be noted that she has won 14 medals in CARIFTA games as per the data shared by athletics podium. Out of these she has won 12 golds and one silver and bronze each.

This marks a significant achievement for an athlete as it proves her athletic prowess. Apart from this she has also won 3 medals (2 gold and 1 Silver) in Pan American Under-20 Championships, 2 medals (1 silver and 1 bronze) in NACAC Under-23 Athletics Championships, 1 silver medal in CAC Under-20 Championships and 1 medal in CACAC Championships.