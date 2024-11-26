RMS Queen Mary 2 docks at Port Zante

As of 2024, the cruise line has been serving to the ocean liner in St Kitts and Nevis, providing the chance to sail around the regular transatlantic crossing between Southampton and New York City.

St Kitts and Nevis: The RMS Queen Mary 2 (QM2) has been docked at Port Zante, St Kitts on Monday, bringing over 2,000 passengers in one day. The vessel has been known as the flagship of the Cunard Line since its inception in January 2004.

As of 2024, the cruise line has been serving to the ocean liner in St Kitts and Nevis, providing the chance to sail around the regular transatlantic crossing between Southampton and New York City.

The RMS Queen Mary 2

A British transatlantic ocean liner has been named Queen Mary 2 to recognize Queen Elizabeth after her retirement in 2008. It is 1,132 feet long and 236.2 feet in height with exceptional 14 decks for passengers and then 18 total decks. As part of the capacity, the vessel has the ability to carry 2,620 passengers in the original design.

In addition to that, the ship can also carry 1,253 officers and crew members. The facilities of the ship included fifteen restaurants and bars, a casino, a ballroom, theatre and the first planetarium at sea.

The Queen Mary 2 is the tallest, longest, largest and most expensive ship which also provides amenities such as 14 decks with sports facilities, shops, bars, lounges, five pools and ten restaurants.

According to the reports, the vessel was designed by British Naval Architects under the craft of the Stephane Payne. The construction of the vessel has taken place in France by Chantiers as it was intended for regular scheduled crossings of the Atlantic Ocean.

One berth of the vessel has been constructed at the cost of $300,000 and it has been further increased with the usage of the high-quality materials.

Cruise Season 2024/2025 in St Kitts and Nevis

As the cruise season 2024/2025 was kickstarted with the arrival of world’s longest cruise vessel- Icon of the Seas, bringing over 5000 passengers on the first day. The season has been bringing over 30 cruise ships in one month as St Kitts and Nevis is scheduled to welcome over 40 vessels in the month of November 2024.

On November 6, 2024, Port Zante has been buzzed with an inaugural call of Mein Schiff 1 to the destination. With the cruise ship, the connection with TUC Cruises has been built and boosts the passenger experience from across the globe.

In addition to that, four cruises have also docked simultaneously at the cruise on November 6, 2024, including Aida Perla, Icon of the Seas, Star Pride and Seabourn Quest along with Mein Schiff 1.