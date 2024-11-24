Trinidad and Tobago: Son beats 80-year-old mother for pension

The video showing the man beating his mother with a bag is now circulating on social media garnering a lot of attention.

San Juan, Trinidad: An 80-year-old woman was brutally beaten by her 61-year-old son, who allegedly wished to retrieve her pension in San Juan, Trinidad. The abuse was strategically captured through a CCTV system installed in the man’s house.

The man in the video is identified as Sean Webster and he is a resident of San Juan, Trinidad. Reports state that the man regularly beats his mother in an attempt to take the money from his mother and if she refuse to give him the money, he starts abusing the old lady and her daughter.

The viral CCTV footage reveals a similar incident, from one of the many times he has beaten his mother. The video shows the man searching for money in the house, and as he failed to find it he starts beating his mother, who then shouts for help.

Sources revealed that the old woman, also has a daughter, who is currently residing in USA with her husband and children. Webster, the alleged perpetrator had also warned his sister to not come to Trinidad and Tobago, or else he will kill the mother and his sister's family.

The daughter of the old woman said that she is afraid of Webster’s act and can’t trust him as he may actually commit what he has been claiming for so long and kill their mother. To seek help, she has made 5 reports to the officers in San Juan Police Station, but no action has been taken yet by them.

While this incident is catching attention on social media, the users are expressing their rage towards the incident while sharing their opinions.

“Her children living in the USA and this is the gruesome torture their mother has to go through and no one is doing nothing about it. As the saying goes a mother can take care of 12 children but 12 children cannot take care of one mother,” a user wrote.

Another user stated her opinion, outlining that the villagers or the daughter should intervene as she wrote, “Firstly, he's a big man why is he still living with his mom and so abusive. Some boy children are so protective of their mothers. Secondly, why her daughter doesn’t take her to live with her and thirdly, he can't even walk properly where are the villagers aren't they not seeing or hearing this woman bawling.”

While this incident is getting viral on social media, the involvement of authorities is still pending which is being vigorously demanded by the users on social media.