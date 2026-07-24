Three fishermen missing at sea as Antigua Coast Guard launches search operation

The Coast Guard has launched an active search after three fishermen failed to return from a routine fishing trip.

Antigua Coast Guard searches for three fishermen missing at sea after fishing trip

Antigua and Barbuda: Three local fishermen vanished off the coast of Antigua and Barbuda on July 22, 2026. The investigation has been launched as there is no clue of them around the sea as they were last seen departing from Port Wharf on Thursday last week.

The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) Coast Guard launched an active search and rescue operation. Authorities, family members and the wider maritime community remain on high alert as search efforts continue across local waters.

The three missing men have been identified as Rowel Maritin, Gregory Questelles and Cleofoster Jarvis.

According to official reports, the three fishermen were last seen departing from Port Wharf on Thursday aboard a vessel named Lady Madesha. They had set out for what was expected to be a routine fishing trip. However, concern grew when the vessel failed to return to shore over the weekend.

Speaking in an official broadcast with ABS News, the Acting Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard, Captain Vaughn Simon, confirmed that authorities were formally notified of the situation early Monday morning.

“The ABDF was informed of the men’s disappearance on Monday,” Captain Simon stated, noting that emergency search protocols were initiated immediately following the report.

Despite intense search efforts covering key maritime routes and surrounding ocean zones, authorities report that there has been no sign of Rowel Maritime, Gregory Questelles or Cleofoster Jarvis. Additionally, rescue teams have found no debris, equipment or sightings of the Lady Madesha.

The ABDF Coast Guard continues to monitor surrounding waters and coordinate search operations. Officials are working against time and changing sea conditions to locate the missing crew

Maritime authorities urge all vessel operators, commercial ships and local fishers travelling through the surrounding sea lanes to keep a strict lookout for any trace of the missing boat or its crew.

The disappearance of the Lady Madesha has deeply affected local coastal communities, where fishing serves as both a primary livelihood and an essential tradition. Relatives and community members have taken to social media to ask for public support, prayers and assistance in sharing updates to help locate the crew.

Maritime experts remind local mariners to ensure all ocean bound boats carry working communication gear, emergency position beacons, life jackets and adequate safety supplies before heading out into open waters.

As search teams continue to comb the waters, the families of Rowel Martin, Gregory Questelles, and Cleofoster Jarvis remain hopeful for a safe recovery. Authorities promise to provide further updates as new information becomes available.