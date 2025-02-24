Keith Mitchell steps down as opposition leader of Grenada, appoints Emmalin Pierre as successor

He expressed delight and recalled his journey as Prime Minister and the opposition leader of Grenada, stating that the journey has remained quite exciting and worth mentioning.

Grenada: Former Prime Minister of Grenada, Keith Mitchell have been stepped down from his position as the leader of opposition on Friday (February 21, 2025). He submitted his resignation to the Governor General Dame Cecile Le Grenade and informed the public about his decision through social media.

He expressed delight and recalled his journey as Prime Minister and the opposition leader of Grenada, stating that the journey has remained quite exciting and worth mentioning. Mitchell also extended gratitude to the citizens of the country who supported him in his political career and provided him with a chance to serve them throughout his tenure.

Grenada's Former PM Keith Mitchell expresses delight

Former PM Keith Mitchell added that he was grateful for the opportunity to serve in the role and demanded new and younger leadership who will guide the party and lead the opposition in the coming period of time. He said that this is the time to move forward with a change so that the party could enhance its structure and footprints in the country.

He further reiterated his commitment to the people of Grenada and noted that he will continue doing work for the betterment of the country and the community. Former PM Mitchell added that he will continue to serve as the Member of Parliament for St George Northwest.

Emmalin Pierre: New Leader of the Opposition in Grenada

In addition to that, he also announced Emmalin Pierre as the leader of the opposition of Grenada and the successor of Former PM Keith Mitchell. She became the first female political leader of NNP and will carry forward the name of the party and its agenda.

Mitchell added that he will extend his full support to the Leader of the Opposition and work to prosper his ability to lead the party with full strength, empathy and commitment. He added that they will work to enhance her capacity and ability so that she could lead the country and its people with proper and efficient manner.