Suriname’s Former President Chandrikapersad Santokhi dies at 67

Former President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, has unexpectedly passed away on March 30, 2026, leaving the region mourning. He was announced dead at the age of 67.

The President and leader of the Progressive Reform Party passed away suddenly on Monday, as announced by his successor.

Santokhi served as the ninth President of Suriname from 2020 to 2025 and is regarded as a leader committed to working for the betterment of his people and strengthening cooperation within the Caribbean region.

In 2022, he also served as the Chairman of CARICOM from July to December, where he dealt with the CARICOM Industrial Policy and the crisis in Haiti.

The news regarding the death of ninth President’s spread widely through social media, with the regional leaders offering their condolences to the family, loved ones and the country of the deceased.

CARICOM’s Chairman and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, honoured Santokhi’s life and highlighted his contributions, sharing that they strengthened the region.

PM Drew offered his condolences, stating, “On behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I extend sincere condolences to his family, the people of Suriname, and all across the region who are affected by this loss. May his legacy, his service, and his impact continue to inspire us all.”

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, also took to Facebook and spoke fondly of her friendship with the former President. She described him as “gracious, thoughtful and committed to the ties of friendship that matter in public life.”

She extended her condolences, stating, “May he rest in peace, and may his contribution to regional cooperation and Caribbean unity be remembered with respect and gratitude.”