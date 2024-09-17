Dominica: Runway Extension at Douglas Charles Airport Completed

The project was launched last year and aimed at extending the 1756 metres long runway to 1936 metres.

Dominica: The runway extension project at the Douglas Charles Airport was completed last week, extending the previous facility from 180 meters. This marks a significant achievement for Dominica’s aviation industry through improved access and enhanced facilities.

The project which was launched last year aimed at extending the 1756 metres long runway to 1936 metres. The runway is said to be built with stronger and more resilient material, aiding improved flow and providing a safe landing for the aircraft during wet weather conditions.

The airport has also gone under other significant enhancements including the refurbishment of the parking facilities to enhance customer experience and improve the airport’s efficiency.

This achievement however emerges to be of significant importance for Dominica as it aims to attract more visitors and fulfil the federation’s goal of welcoming 500,000 visitors by 2030.

The authorities in regard to this development noted that the new construction will aid for better future opportunities highlighting that it will lead the path to more international destinations and tourism growth.

“With the extension of Douglas-Charles Airport's Runway to 1,936 meters (6351 FT), we’re opening the door to more source markets and larger aircraft. This is a game-changer! Imagine direct flights not just to Miami, but other major cities—a dream that’s now becoming reality” they said.

It was further noted that the improved construction will lead to fewer cancellations to implement more reliable routes for airlines, noting it as a win-win situation for all the residents, visitors, and tourists.

The minister of Tourism, Denise Charles Pemberton, was present at the ceremony that was held to honour the completion of the project. She was accompanied by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Public Works, Public Utilities, and Digital Economy, Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite, and the Chief Executive officer of Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority, Benoit Bardouille.

Notably, the airport has been constructed keeping in mind it meets the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

In addition to this, with this development, the authorities are aiming to attract international airlines such as American Airlines which has a well-established customer base on the island but fails to deliver proper services due to frequent cancellations amid poor weather conditions.