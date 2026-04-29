Sri Lanka: 22 monks arrested with 110kg Cannabis at Airport

Colombo, Sri Lanka: The discovery of 110kg of high-grade cannabis led to the arrest of twenty two Buddhist monks on April 26, at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport after authorities discovered drugs hidden in their luggage. This discovery marks the largest-ever detection of illegal substances “Kush” at the airport and the first time a group of monks were involved in smuggling.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Sunday, at the Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport when the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) acted on intelligence and intercepted the suspects at the airport terminal.

Reportedly, the officers received a tip that some young monks aged between 19 to 28, were carrying illegal substances in their bags. The officers were told that the monks were returning from a four-day all-expenses-paid holiday in Bangkok, Thailand, following which the officers launched a probe.

The customs and narcotics officials were already waiting for them to arrive and when the monks arrived at the airport, officers noticed their identical bags following which they stopped them and conducted a detailed search of the bag. Upon searching, the officers found meticulously concealed drugs within false compartments which were hidden inside the walls of the suitcases.

Officers stated that each monk was found to be carrying roughly 5 kg of narcotics which they hid in school supplies and sweets. After that all the 22 monks were taken into custody by the officers who took them to the police station and interrogated them.

During the question-answers session monks claimed that “they were unaware about the fact that these things contain illegal substances. They claimed that they were told that these items were "donations" for schoolchildren." The officers also checked their mobile phones which they seized during the inquiry and discovered photos and videos of them enjoying their trip while wearing casual civilian attire, a sharp contrast to their religious status which they seized later.

Since then the officers launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and arrested the 23rd monk, from Colombo suburb whom they believed to be the mastermind behind all the thing and who coordinated the trip and recruited the students.

Then the officers presented the suspects before the Negombo Magistrate's Court, where the justice ordered them to be remanded in custody until May 2 for further interrogation and inquiries.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the matter is still ongoing as officers are looking into whether the monks were unwitting mules. Officers also confirmed that this is the first known case of Buddhist monks being arrested at the airport in connection with drug trafficking.